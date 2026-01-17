Maple Leafs Lineup Notes: Calle Jarnkrok Draws In For Injured William Nylander, Dennis Hildeby Starts Against Jets

Toronto had an optional morning skate on Saturday in Winnipeg ahead of their matchup against the Jets. The Athletic's Joshua Kloke reported that Calle Jarnkrok will draw into the lineup for Nylander, who reaggravated a lower-body injury on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said, via Kloke, that Nylander is also unlikely to play against the Minnesota Wild at home on Monday.
"I mean, right now, I don't expect him to be in today for sure. Monday, probably not," Berube told reporters on Saturday morning. "I don't know how long it's going to be."
Nylander missed six straight games with the lower-body injury before returning to Toronto's lineup on Jan. 10 against the Vancouver Canucks. He's appeared in the Maple Leafs' last four games, registering three goals and seven points in that span.
Two of those points — a goal and an assist — came in the first period against the Golden Knights before leaving the game with the injury.
Jarnkrok last appeared in Toronto's lineup against the Utah Mammoth (and scored), with Nick Robertson out after blocking a shot one night earlier vs. the Colorado Avalanche. The veteran forward has six goals in 28 games this season.
Dennis Hildeby is set to start for Toronto in Winnipeg, his first appearance since the 6-1 loss to the Mammoth on Jan. 13. The 24-year-old stopped 35 of 41 shots against in that game.
"That was more on us as a team than him," Berube said Saturday morning. "I think he was under siege pretty good there, and I thought he made a lot of really good saves. But for me, like I talked about, his game has really grown.
"I think he's building more and more confidence and understanding the league a lot better. I really like a lot of what he's done."
Also not in the lineup tonight is Simon Benoit, Kloke reports. Benoit was a late scratch on Thursday against the Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury, despite attending Toronto's skate earlier that morning.
With Benoit set to miss his second straight game, Philippe Myers likely will remain in Toronto's lineup. Myers was paired alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson against Vegas and had 16:48 of ice time in the overtime loss.
With Nylander out for what's likely the next two games, it's expected that Jacob Quillan will join the Maple Leafs in Winnipeg later today. He'll be the extra forward whilst Nylander is injured.
Quillan has played three games with the Maple Leafs this season — two in November and one in December — and is yet to register a point. The 23-year-old has been strong with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, scoring eight goals and 27 points in 28 games.
The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-born forward has played four career NHL games, averaging 7:25 of ice time.