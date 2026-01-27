Maple Leafs Lineup Notes: Why Joseph Woll Is Getting His Second Straight Start After Anthony Stolarz's Return

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going back to Joseph Woll on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Craig Berube confirmed to reporters the morning before the game.
Woll is coming off a loss to the Colorado Avalanche, where he stopped 33 of 36 shots. This'll be his second straight start since Anthony Stolarz, who missed nearly two-and-a-half months with a nerve-related injury, returned to Toronto's lineup.
Stolarz returned to game action for the Maple Leafs against the Golden Knights last Friday. The 32-year-old stopped 25 of 30 shots against in the 6-3 loss to Mitch Marner and the Golden Knights.
Berube tipped his hand about Woll getting Tuesday's start against the Sabres on Monday after practice. The head coach told reporters that Stolarz needs to see more shot volume and that Monday's skate was good for that.
Despite four straight losses for Woll — and four straight losses for the Maple Leafs — the goaltender has been strong all season for Toronto. Through 22 games this season, Woll has 11 wins and a .913 save percentage.
Stolarz, who's missed a large chunk of the year, has six wins and an .880 save percentage in 14 games.
The only other lineup note is that Calle Jarnkrok will draw back in for Jacob Quillan, who played just 6:15 against the Avalanche on Sunday. That was Quillan's fourth game of the season with the Maple Leafs; it was his lowest ice time among the four appearances.
"Listen, he came in last night against a very tough opponent and I thought he handled himself fine," Berube said on Monday of Quillan. "He didn't play a whole lot. Obviously, we got down in the game, so he's just got to keep doing what he's doing moving forward.
"When he gets another opportunity, I thought he used his speed well last night, and it's a fast game against Colorado. But he's got good speed and he was physical on some plays, so that's all. Just keep working at his game."
Jarnkrok sat out one game and will likely rejoin the fourth line, alongside Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton. The 34-year-old right-shot forward has six goals and one assist in 32 games this season.
Maple Leafs' projected lineup against Sabres:
Bobby McMann - Auston Matthews - Max Domi
Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - Matthew Knies
Easton Cowan - Nicolas Roy - Nick Robertson
Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit - Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll starts
Anthony Stolarz