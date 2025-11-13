Maple Leafs Lineup Notes With Auston Matthews And Anthony Stolarz Out Against Kings, Where To Watch

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a different look to their lines on Thursday morning, ahead of their game against the L.A. Kings.

Neither Auston Matthews nor Anthony Stolarz, who both suffered injuries during Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins, was on the ice for the morning skate. Both are expected to miss Thursday's matchup vs. the Kings.

With Matthews out, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube moved John Tavares up to the first-line center spot, in the middle of Matthew Knies and William Nylander. Tavares had Nylander as his winger on the second line on Tuesday, so with Tavares moving up, Nylander moved up too.

Nick Robertson, Max Domi, and Bobby McMann make up Toronto's second line. Berube has used that trio in the past as a third line, but with numerous injuries in the forward group, they'll be moved into the top six.

#Leafs lines during morning skate Nov. 13/25 Knies-Tavares-Nylander Robertson-Domi-McMann Joshua-Roy-Maccelli Blais-Lorentz-Jarnkrok Rielly-Carlo Benoit-McCabe Mermis-OEL Myers Hildeby Akhtyamov @BodogCA

The bottom six remains similar to how they've rolled it out in the past. Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, and Matias Maccelli have been on a line for almost the entire month of November. Sammy Blais, Steven Lorentz, and Calle Jarnkrok have also played together at some point early in this season.

Lorentz moves into the middle with Domi moving up and Scott Laughton out with an injury. Laughton was, however, on the ice before the Maple Leafs' morning skate and is getting closer to a return to the lineup.

Domi moves onto the first power play unit with Matthews out. McMann joins Toronto's second unit.

Leafs PP units Nov. 13/25 OEL Domi, Tavares, Nylander Knies Rielly Robertson, McMann, Maccelli Roy @BodogCA

On defense, everything remains the same aside from the team's bottom pairing. Philippe Myers appears to be coming out of the lineup for Dakota Mermis, who's played two games for the Maple Leafs this season.

The Maple Leafs have been 10-5 in Myers' 117 minutes at five-on-five this season, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. It's the lowest goals-for percentage on the Maple Leafs' back-end this year, aside from Mermis, who, in 26 minutes, has been on the ice for three goals against.

Dennis Hildeby is the projected starting goaltender for the Maple Leafs after stopping 19 of 21 shots against in Tuesday's loss to the Bruins. Artur Akhtyamov, who was recalled from the Toronto Marlies on Thursday morning (with Laughton going on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 8), will back up Hildeby against the Kings.

Below is more from Berube on the lineup changes, why Mermis comes in, and more.

What have you thought how Dennis has handled things?

"I think he's come in and done a good job, to be honest with you. I mean, like, you know, he's been put in some tough situations here, and I think he's come in and give us a chance to win. You know, I like the way he's been playing."



What's your sense of the group right now with 3 straight regulation losses?

"I mean, we went through stretches last year where we lost three in a row. I mean, it's a tough stretch right now, and nobody's happy about it, obviously. But I didn't feel there was frustration today. I felt like we're in the right mode to fix it. My job, the coaching staff, the players, you know, my job is to straighten it. Try to get them going in the right direction. And we've got to stay positive at this point. and we've got to work our way out of it."

What will be the challenge of dealing with so many lefties on defense? What are you hoping Mermis can help with it?

"Well, he moves the puck fairly well. He's a good skater. He's got experience. We've used him in the past, so just wanted to make a switch on D."

What kind of challenge do the Kings possess?

"They got size up the middle, obviously. (Anze) Kopitar and (Quinton) Byfield, you know, two big centermen. Veteran D-Core back there. They don't give you a lot. Their PK is excellent. It's going to be key for our power play to do a good job tonight. Special teams are going to be important. And for me, it's managing the game. Just go out and manage the game. It's going to be, we're going to have to have patience in this game tonight, and we're going to have to work for our chances. But at the same time, we can't be forcing things and putting ourselves in tough situations. So patience and managing the game is going to be important here tonight."

Where to Watch

In the Maple Leafs' region, you can find the game on Sportsnet Ontario. For the rest of Canada, the game will be streamed on Sportsnet+. In the United States, you'll be able to catch the game on ESPN+. And for the rest of the world, the matchup will be streamed on DAZN.

Puck drop is scheduled for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET.

