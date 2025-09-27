Maple Leafs’ Lineup Revealed For Second Pre-Season Game Against Canadiens, Where To Watch

Anthony Stolarz is projected to be in the Toronto Maple Leafs' crease when the club steps onto the ice inside Scotiabank Arena for their fourth pre-season game, against the Montreal Canadiens.

This will be the 31-year-old's first pre-season appearance since training camp opened up a few weeks ago. Stolarz said on Friday that goaltending coach Curtis Sanford has a plan in place for getting up to speed, adding he believes it won't take him long to get into game shape.

"I think for me, it's just getting those practice reps. I can get up to speed pretty quick," Stolarz said. "Like last year, coming back from the injury, I was able to come back and didn't need any minor league games. So I think for me, just getting to practice reps, pushing the pace a little bit, and Curtis has a plan for me, so I'm looking forward to getting in there."

Max Domi is set to center Toronto's top line against Montreal, with Matthew Knies and Nick Robertson on his wings. John Tavares and William Nylander will have Calle Jarnkrok on their left wing as Bobby McMann shifts out of the lineup.

Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, and Matias Maccelli make up the third line. This will be Roy's first pre-season game as a Maple Leaf after dealing with a lower-body injury in the early goings of training camp. Michael Pezzetta, Jacob Quillan, and Borya Valis are Toronto's fourth line.

It's an almost full Maple Leafs regulars defense core. Morgan Rielly is paired with Brandon Carlo, Jake McCabe is beside Chris Tanev, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson has Matt Benning alongside him. Simon Benoit, who's dealt with an upper-body injury throughout camp, skated as the seventh defenseman.

Artur Akhtyamov is set to be Toronto's back-up goaltender behind Stolarz.

Robertson gets the spot on Toronto's top power play unit with Auston Matthews getting a game off. Bobby McMann, Maccelli, Roy, Domi, and Ekman-Larsson practiced as the team's second power play unit on Friday. Joshua is in for McMann, who has Saturday night off.

What's notable about this lineup for Toronto is that Easton Cowan isn't in it. He appears to be remaining alongside Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz while both Robertson and Jarnkrok get into another game.

At the moment of publishing, there are no Canadiens lines. Stay tuned as they'll likely come in over the next hour or so.

Anthony Stolarz remains optimistic that a deal between him and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be completed soon.

Toronto and Montreal's second pre-season matchup will broadcast nationally on Sportsnet. Puck drop is scheduled for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET.

