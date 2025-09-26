Why Craig Berube Can't Yet Answer Whether Easton Cowan Will Make The Maple Leafs Out Of Camp

Easton Cowan is going to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs at some point this year. It’s just a matter of when.

The 20-year-old set out to make a stronger impression in training camp this fall compared to last year. When Cowan stepped into Ford Performance Centre ahead of the 2024-25 season, he was timid and appeared unsure of his game.

He needed to develop, and Toronto made the difficult (but correct) decision to send him back to the OHL’s London Knights in early October. One year later, with a Memorial Cup and several other individual accolades to his name, Cowan is as confident as he could be amidst an intense battle for one of Toronto’s final roster spots.

“I think last year, (Cowan) probably came in, maybe with too high expectations,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. “But this year, I think he had a great summer. I think he looks stronger and bigger…

“He's not looking at (training camp) like, ‘I've got to fit in on the top line or something. I'm just here to make the team, do what I can to make the team, and do what I have to to make the team.’”

What stood out on Thursday was the position the Maple Leafs put Cowan in. The young forward had already played two preseason games, and instead of giving him a break, the coaching staff placed him with Toronto’s fourth line duo, Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz.

“I like the way Cowan's playing. Another good opportunity for him to go up and play again,” Berube admitted. “I want to see that line together up there. They're going to be playing against good players, so it's an opportunity to see what he can do and what the line can do together.”

Much like the juncture Toronto reached last season with Cowan, it appears they’re approaching that again with a different set of circumstances. If Cowan continues to impress, there’s a lineup spot in his future.

But is it on opening night, or is it later in the year?

The easy answer is to send him down to the AHL with the Toronto Marlies because he’s waivers-exempt. That, though, doesn’t make sense if Cowan has truly impressed the coaching staff enough to play in their home opener.

If he’s earned a roster spot, he’s earned a roster spot. That’s that.

Cowan is likely battling two other players for the final spot on Toronto’s roster: Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok. One of those three players will presumably be pencilled in alongside Laughton and Lorentz once the opening night roster is submitted.

Then, there’s David Kampf.

The 30-year-old played just one game in the playoffs with Toronto last spring. There were also reports over the summer that the Maple Leafs were potentially trying to move him and his $2.4 million salary. He’s a center, though, and Toronto want to keep depth in that position for the short term.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs can enter the regular season carrying a 20-man lineup, plus three reserves. The question is, do the Maple Leafs waive or attempt to move a player to keep Cowan on the 23-man roster if he continues to impress the coaching staff?

And if that’s the case, who would it be?

If waivers are the last resort, they’re not putting Robertson or Jarnkrok there. Robertson has proven he can score at the NHL level, and the Maple Leafs like him. Jarnkrok is a player who can find the back of the net, too, while also being responsible in his own end.

That leaves Kampf as the only player left.

As of this moment, this is all a hypothetical discussion. But there’s a world where Cowan makes this Maple Leafs team. The line of Lorentz, Laughton, and Cowan did look strong against the Canadiens on Thursday night. They combined for eight points in the 7-2 win.

At the end of the day, what does Cowan need to do to be a part of the player introductions inside Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 8?

“That's a good question. I can't answer that question. That’s a hypothetical question,” Berube said on Thursday. “I'd be putting him in a bad spot, us in a bad spot, everybody in a bad spot by saying what he has to do to make the team. Just keep playing right now. We'll make decisions with time.”

That sounds like it’s more than just a coach's decision.

Cowan potentially could bring more to the bottom six than Robertson or Jarnkrok. If he’s consistently strong defensively, there’ll be plenty of opportunities to contribute to Toronto’s depth scoring trouble, all while being a playmaker.

“He has very good instincts for the game, especially on the offensive side of things. He's a highly competitive player. He's so competitive on his stick and things like that, and battling for pucks, and he skates well. There's a lot of upside there, the way I look at it,” Berube added.

“Not only offensively, but good offensive players — most of the time — have the instincts to play good defense. If you're killing a penalty or they know what offensive guys are going to do, they can anticipate. He's a guy that anticipates the game well for me.”

But will he make the NHL out of training camp? That’ll likely be a daily conversation between Berube and Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving until a decision is made.

