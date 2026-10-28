Maple Leafs Morning Skate Report: Why Gavin McKenna Was Promoited to Top Line With Auston Matthews Against Kraken And More

“I think we’ve got such great minutes from our, you want to call them our fourth line, from Teddy Blueger’s line,” Hiller said. “I’ve had him out there against the other team’s top lines. So despite everybody having to step up in this absence, I think you’re going to see that line, as long as they continue to play like this, take on a bigger and bigger role, a role maybe that we didn’t expect two weeks ago.”