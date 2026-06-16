Maple Leafs' NHL 2026-27 Stanley Cup Winning Odds Revealed

After a disappointing season for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the official completion of the 2025-26 campaign, BetMGM has provided Stanley Cup odds for 2026-27. Here is where the Maple Leafs stand.
The 2025-26 NHL season officially came to a close when the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup final on Sunday.
Though the Toronto Maple Leafs' campaign ended a while ago, all eyes are on next season, and it'll be an important year for the GM John Chayka's team in his first year in the front office.
Attached to this critical upcoming campaign, BetMGM have already revealed the odds for the 2026-27 Stanley Cup. And it's safe to say, after missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years last season, the Maple Leafs are not among the top favorites for next year's Stanley Cup.
BetMGM has given Toronto 61.00 (+6000) odds to win the Stanley Cup next year. Across all NHL teams, those odds make them tied for 19th, sharing the same odds as the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks.
Those odds going into next year are vastly different from what the Maple Leafs' odds were to win the Cup in the 2025-26 pre-season.
Ahead of last season, Toronto were the ninth-favored team to win the Stanley Cup at 17.00 (+1600) odds, according to hockeyreference.com. They were placed just above the Los Angeles Kings and behind the New Jersey Devils.
For the 2026-27 campaign, while the Leafs are ranked at 19, they aren't at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the Atlantic Division. Of course, the Atlantic is arguably the toughest division in the NHL, with every team owning a .500 record or better as late as April 8 this past year.
In the 2026-27 Stanley Cup odds ranking, the Maple Leafs stand ahead of two division rivals. Toronto sits behind the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, they stand ahead of the Detroit Red Wings, who fell out of the playoffs in the second half of the year and the Boston Bruins, who made the post-season.
The Maple Leafs were also slapped with 31.00 (+3000) odds to win the Eastern Conference. That's tied for the 11th-favored odds of the bunch.
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