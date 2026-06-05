'Really Fond Of Him': Maple Leafs' Chayka Praises Stenberg, Impressed By 2026 NHL Draft Class, Talked About Meeting McKenna

Toronto Maple Leafs John Chayka met with the media ahead of the final of the NHL's scouting combine. He discussed his intentions with the first-overall pick, the overall 2026 draft class, and how impressed he is with Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg.
Ahead of the final two days of the NHL's 2026 scouting combine, Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka was made available to the media and touched on an abundance of topics.
But with the NHL draft coming up in three weeks, there was no shortage of discussions regarding Toronto's first-overall pick and what will happen regarding that selection.
To unpack it all, here is what Chayka addressed in Friday's media availability, related to the 2026 draft and the Maple Leafs' first No. 1 pick since Auston Matthews in 2016.
Intentions With The First-Overall Pick
In the past, there have been reports about Chayka and the Maple Leafs listening to calls regarding the first-overall pick. Though the door hasn't been shut on that possibility, it's been made clear that Toronto trading away the top draft pick this year is unlikely.
Chayka reiterated that ahead of the final day of the NHL combine.
"I would say the probability is we take the pick," Chayka told reporters. "Obviously, everything is for sale at the right price, but to date, there’s nothing compelling that we’re seriously considering, but there’s still time."
It wasn't long ago that other reports revealed that Chayka and the Maple Leafs had every player on the roster available for discussions, except Matthews. Therefore, there is every reason to believe that the Leafs GM is indeed listening to what other GMs around the league have to say in terms of the first-overall pick.
That said, with the probability of the Leafs taking the pick, Chayka said that he won't be looking to draft to fill holes positionally or for any other specific reason.
Though for many, taking the best player available in the 2026 draft would mean it's between two players, or even just one option. But Chayka insisted that this year's draft class is an interesting one, adding that five or six players are "potentially worthy of being the first overall pick."
"There’s a nice mix of different players and different styles and a few different positions. It’s a good year. It’s nice for it to be hard," Chayka said to the media.
Impressed In Conversations With McKenna And Stenberg
In addition to Chayka travelling north to Whitehorse and meeting Gavin McKenna in his hometown, it was also revealed that the Maple Leafs interviewed Ivar Stenberg. Both players have made strong cases to be selected first overall this past year.
"He’s a small-town kid," Chayka said to the media. "It’s a remote area of the world. Very peaceful but beautiful and within that I think there’s some real resolve around who he is and what his career means to him and his family, and I find impressive."
Later in the scrum, Chayka was asked about Stenberg and what the organization thinks of him, amid senior executive advisor, Mats Sundin's Swedish ties.
"He’s a smart, competitive player," the Leafs GM said of Stenberg. "Had an amazing Worlds. Really high-quality person, high-quality player. Yeah, really fond of him."
It was noted that the Maple Leafs had interviewed Stenberg earlier this week as well.
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