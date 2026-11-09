Maple Leafs' NHL Prospect Roundup: Bilecki, Hopkins Find Consistency, Multiple Key Marlies Injured

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Nov 9, 2026 9:27 PMPublished Nov 9, 2026 9:27 PM
Multiple Key Marlies are out with injury, while Alexander Bilecki and Tyler Hopkins maintain scoring pace in this edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL prospect roundup.
In the NHL, it has not been looking up for the Toronto Maple Leafs, as they've lost five of their last six games and dropped their last three home games, scoring a total of four goals.
In the weeds of the organization are the prospects of the franchise, playing in all different parts of the world and at different levels. So we're making this a weekly stop for viewers to get an update on how the prospects in the Maple Leafs' system are doing.
This series will include regular updates from Toronto's top prospects, using our off-season prospects ranking as a soft guide.
Majority of statistics come from Elite Prospects.
SHL (Sweden)
There was no SHL action or junior action in the country because of an international break. Nov. 2 to 8 marked the second international break of the season, and the Champions Hockey League is coming up, with Tinus Luc Koblar's Rogle going up against Skelleftea on Monday in the round of 16.
That means Koblar, as well as defenseman Mans Gudmundsson, did not play this past week in the SHL - or, in Gudmundsson's case, the junior ranks. The last fixture of the SHL took place on Oct. 30, but it will restart again on Wednesday.
VHL/MHL (Russia)
Yaroslav Fedoseyev, D, Chelyabinsk
After 16 games in the KHL earlier this season, defenseman Yaroslav Fedoseyev was sent down to Chelyabinsk's VHL club. He has played seven games in the VHL, posting one assist and a plus-four rating, leading the team in that category.
Fedoseyev, 18, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2026 draft.
Alexander Plesovskikh, LW, Spartak Moscow Jr.
In his second MHL season, Russia's junior league, Alexander Plesovskikh has continued his scoring pace from last season. In 18 games this season, the 20-year-old has scored eight goals and 19 points. That puts him on a path to record a similar number to the 27 goals and 51 points he put up last year.
Plesovskikh was selected by the Maple Leafs with the 152nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL draft.
NCAA
Ethan MacKenzie, D, Univ. Of North Dakota
Ethan MacKenzie has played in one of North Dakota's two NCAA contests this past weekend. He didn't play in the Fighting Hawks' shootout loss to Western Michigan on Friday, but was slotted back into the lineup for Saturday, when his side was able to get back in the win column after going winless in four straight games (4-1 over Western Michigan).
Drafted 69th overall this past draft, the 20-year-old has played eight games in this freshman season, providing one assist.
Zach Olsen, RW, Colorado College
Zach Olsen continues to search for his first point since Oct. 23. The 18-year-old right winger hasn't found the scoresheet in the last five games, with one goal and four points in 10 games with Colorado College this NCAA season.
Toronto selected Olsen with the 73rd pick in the third round of the 2026 draft.
OHL
Brody Pepoy, LW, Saginaw Spirit
Brody Pepoy continues to score at a very strong rate with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit. Being a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft, Pepoy is turning out to be a strong selection by the Maple Leafs in his second year of major junior.
The 18-year-old left winger now averages over a point per game, scoring 12 goals and 21 points in 19 games. He's not far off from the league's top goal-scorers, as he's tied for eighth and just four goals from the leader.
Harry Nansi, RW, Owen Sound Attack
Harry Nansi has limited the consecutive number of games without finding a point after getting one point in seven games earlier this season.
It wasn't a high-scoring week for the 19-year-old, but he did score a goal in his last three appearances for the Owen Sound Attack. Drafted in the fifth round in 2025, he totals five goals and 12 points in 17 outings.
Tyler Hopkins, C, Guelph Storm
Tyler Hopkins has upped his season tally to 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 16 games with just a pair of assists from this past week. He's third on the team in points and second in goals. He's also on pace for a stellar 90-plus-point campaign.
The 19-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2025 NHL draft by Toronto. Hopkins has been one of the higher-producing prospects in the Maple Leafs' system this season.
Alexander Bilecki, D, Kitchener Rangers
Alexander Bilecki has arguably been the most consistent player in Toronto's prospect pool. The Kitchener Rangers defenseman has two goals and 17 points in as many contests, and has practically maintained a point-per-game pace throughout the season.
For the past month, across the last 12 games, Bilecki has not gone more than one game without getting on the scoresheet. The 18-year-old was drafted in the second round this last summer.
AHL's Toronto Marlies
In the past week, the Toronto Marlies have lost three of their last four games. Their only win came on Wednesday in a 5-1 victory over the Hamilton Hammers. It's the fifth straight time Toronto has defeated Hamilton this season.
That win came with a negative connotation, as 20-year-old defenseman Ben Danford sustained a broken wrist in that outing, reportedly. The young blueliner has played 11 games for the Marlies so far, producing 11 assists and still looking for his first goal of the year.
Also, 23-year-old center Luke Haymes has been missing games with a lower-body injury. Despite not featuring since Oct. 24, the team recently upgraded his status from week-to-week to day-to-day. He has three goals and seven points in eight games.
Bo Groulx has played his first three AHL games of the campaign since being waived and sent down by the Maple Leafs. Following a 28-goal and 52-point campaign last season in the minors, the 26-year-old is still looking to score in the American League this year.
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