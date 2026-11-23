Toronto Maple Leafs
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Nov 23, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 12:00 PM
This edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL prospect roundup includes multiple storylines in the NCAA, as well as some blueliners in the system finding consistency.
It's hard to imagine a world where the Toronto Maple Leafs are at a lower point in the NHL this season than they are right now after losing their ninth straight game on Saturday.
In the weeds of the organization are the prospects of the franchise, playing in all different parts of the world and at different levels. So we're making this a weekly stop for viewers to get an update on how the prospects in the Maple Leafs' system are doing.
This series will include regular updates from Toronto's top prospects, using our off-season prospects ranking as a soft guide.
Majority of statistics come from Elite Prospects.
Related stories
SHL (Sweden)
Tinus Luc Koblar, C, Rogle
Selected 64th overall in the second round of the 2025 draft
Tinus Luc Koblar hasn't scored any points in the past week. His totals of two goals and five points remain over the span of 14 games in the SHL this season.
The 19-year-old is still on pace to overcome his numbers from the 2025-26 campaign in the SHL.
NCAA
Nicholas Moldenhauer (Univ. Of Michigan), Matt Lahey (Michigan State)
These two prospects aren't usually included in these Maple Leafs prospect roundups, but there is a good reason for this edition.
Right winger Nicholas Moldenhauer, 22, and defenseman Matt Lahey, 20, were involved in a massive brawl in the NCAA between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans on Friday.
It started with a hit from the Spartans' Sean Barnhill on Moldenhauer. Sometime after, a large fight between the two teams broke out, and Lahey was a part of it.
Moldenhauer, drafted in the third round in 2022, was injured in the hit. Meanwhile, Lahey, who was selected by Toronto in the seventh round in 2024, was handed a two-game suspension, as were others receiving discipline from the melee.
Ethan MacKenzie, D, Univ. Of North Dakota
Selected 69th overall in the second round of the 2026 draft
Ethan MacKenzie scored his first NCAA goal for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Friday, and it was a critical goal for the team, and not to mention, an absolute bomb of a shot.
The 20-year-old defenseman now has one goal and five points in what is his freshman season at the collegiate level.
Zach Olsen, RW, Colorado College
Selected 73rd overall in the third round of the 2026 draft
Zach Olsen ended his eight-game point drought on Saturday against the Miami Redhawks. In 14 games this year, the right winger has two goals and three assists for five points in this freshman campaign.
OHL
Harry Nansi, RW, Owen Sound Attack
Selected 153rd overall in the fifth round of the 2025 draft
Harry Nansi had an OK week for the Owen Sound Attack. In his last three games, he posted a pair of assists, both of which came in Wednesday's game against the North Bay Battalion.
In total, the 19-year-old right winger has seven goals and 15 points in 22 games. That puts him on pace to fall behind his 56 points last year.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs' NHL Prospect Roundup: Mans Gudmundsson Makes Noise In Sweden, Tyler Hopkins Pushing For 100-Point CampaignMans Gudmundsson makes his presence known in Sweden, and Tyler Hopkins continues to score at a promising rate in this edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL prospect roundup.
Alexander Bilecki, D, Kitchener Rangers
Selected 60th overall in the second round of the 2026 draft
Alexander Bilecki continues to perform at an impressively consistent rate for the Kitchener Rangers this season. The 18-year-old scored two goals and one assist in the past three games, which extends his current point streak to eight games.
He has five goals and 25 points this season, putting him second among OHL defensemen in scoring.
AHL's Toronto Marlies
The Toronto Marlies are coming off a monstrous victory over their Calder Cup final opponent from last season, putting together an 8-1 win over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday.
Aatu Raty was supposed to play in that game, but the Maple Leafs called him up to the NHL in a quick turnaround. The 24-year-old was acquired by Toronto from the Vancouver Canucks for Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr in mid-October. He's made four appearances for the Canucks this season and could make his Maple Leafs debut on Monday against the team that drafted him, the New York Islanders. With the Marlies, the Finnish center notched one goal and six points in 12 contests.
Looking at the rest of the Marlies, 23-year-old center Luke Haymes has been as consistent as they come for a younger player in the American League. He has four goals and 12 points in as many games, making him one of four players on the team to average a point per game.
Another young player who has come along lately is 21-year-old defenseman Noah Chadwick. Someone who is better known for his size and ability in his own zone, he can score pretty well, too. He has four goals and 10 points in 16 appearances and has six points in his last seven games. He's tied in scoring among the Marlies' defensemen with Vinny Borgesi.
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