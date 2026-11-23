Aatu Raty was supposed to play in that game, but the Maple Leafs called him up to the NHL in a quick turnaround. The 24-year-old was acquired by Toronto from the Vancouver Canucks for Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr in mid-October. He's made four appearances for the Canucks this season and could make his Maple Leafs debut on Monday against the team that drafted him, the New York Islanders. With the Marlies, the Finnish center notched one goal and six points in 12 contests.