Maple Leafs' NHL Prospect Roundup: Mans Gudmundsson Makes Noise In Sweden, Tyler Hopkins Pushing For 100-Point Campaign

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Nov 16, 2026 2:02 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 2:02 PM
Mans Gudmundsson makes his presence known in Sweden, and Tyler Hopkins continues to score at a promising rate in this edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL prospect roundup.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off the worst possible homestand they could've had, losing all six games in regulation. They're falling back in the NHL standings, with an 8-12-2 record after 22 games.
In the weeds of the organization are the prospects of the franchise, playing in all different parts of the world and at different levels. So we're making this a weekly stop for viewers to get an update on how the prospects in the Maple Leafs' system are doing.
This series will include regular updates from Toronto's top prospects, using our off-season prospects ranking as a soft guide.
Majority of statistics come from Elite Prospects.
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SHL (Sweden)
Mans Gudmundsson, D, Farjestad Jr.
Selected 76th overall in the third round of the 2026 draft
Mans Gudmundsson has been anything but quiet in Sweden's junior ranks this season. In 15 games with Farjestad's U-20 team, the 18-year-old has put up three goals and 11 points.
But what's been most notable about his campaign is the 63 penalty minutes attached to his name. Gudmundsson has the second-most penalty minutes in Sweden's junior competition.
Tinus Luc Koblar, C, Rogle
Selected 64th overall in the second round of the 2025 draft
Tinus Luc Koblar scored his second goal of the season for Rogle this past week. Along with his pair of goals, the 19-year-old also has three assists for five points in 12 appearances in the SHL.
The Norwegian is on pace to improve on his first SHL season last year, when he scored eight goals and 14 points. Koblar is projected to reach eight goals again and a total of 20 points.
thehockeynews.comDespite Limited Ice Time, Maple Leafs Gavin McKenna Can Feel Growth On Both Sides Of The PuckGavin McKenna hasn't seen a lot of minutes on certain evenings. Despite that, the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie feels that he's been improving in other areas of his game, which could lead to more opportunities.
NCAA
Ethan MacKenzie, D, Univ. Of North Dakota
Selected 69th overall in the second round of the 2026 draft
Defenseman Ethan MacKenzie has had a productive weekend for the University of North Dakota. The 20-year-old notched one assist in each of the two games he played on Friday and Saturday against St. Thomas.
The Fighting Hawks have found themselves in the win column for three straight contests, and MacKenzie now has three assists in 10 appearances this freshman season.
Zach Olsen, RW, Colorado College
Selected 73rd overall in the third round of the 2026 draft
Zach Olsen's pointless streak extends to seven games with back-to-back losses to Western Michigan. The 18-year-old has one goal and four points in 12 games, in what is his first year with Colorado College as an NCAA freshman.
OHL
Brody Pepoy, LW, Saginaw Spirit
Selected 169th overall in the sixth round of the 2026 draft
After scoring his second hat trick of the season in a four-point night on Nov. 8, Brody Pepoy continues to prove that he's a natural goal-scorer.
He picked up a goal and an assist in his last two games for the Saginaw Spirit. In total, Pepoy has 13 goals and 23 points in 20 games. The 18-year-old is tied for eighth in the league in goals.
Harry Nansi, RW, Owen Sound Attack
Selected 153rd overall in the fifth round of the 2025 draft
Scoring in November for Owen Sound Attack right winger Harry Nansi hasn't come to him like it did in October.
Since the calendar flipped to this month, the 19-year-old has scored two goals in five games. In a five-game stretch in October, Nansi scored three goals and seven points. In total, he has seven goals and 13 points, making him third and fourth on the team in those respective categories.
Tyler Hopkins, C, Guelph Storm
Selected 86th overall in the third round of the 2025 draft
If Tyler Hopkins can remain consistent but also grow throughout this season as a 19-year-old, he could truly score 100 points in the OHL this season for the Guelph Storm.
In 19 contests, Hopkins has 11 goals and 15 assists this year. He recorded his ninth multi-point outing on Friday with a goal and two helpers against the Brantford Bulldogs. He's 11th in the league in scoring.
Alexander Bilecki, D, Kitchener Rangers
Selected 60th overall in the second round of the 2026 draft
Alexander Bilecki's ability to be a consistent scorer from the back end this season has been impressive. The 18-year-old is currently in the midst of a five-game point streak, scoring seven points in that stretch.
The Mississauga, Ont., native has three goals and 19 helpers for 22 points in 20 games this year for the Kitchener Rangers. He's second in the league among defensemen in scoring.
AHL's Toronto Marlies
The Toronto Marlies had two games this past week. They earned a 3-2 overtime win on Friday against the Syracuse Crunch and a 4-3 loss to the Providence Bruins on Sunday.
The Marlies recently lost Brendan Brisson to a call-up to the NHL, as well as Ryan Tverberg earlier. Brisson was among the AHL's leading scorers, with 17 points in 14 games before the transaction.
With those two forwards out of the American League for now, defenseman Vinny Borgesi has been a standout contributor for Toronto's back end. The 22-year-old AHL rookie has a goal and nine points in 12 games.
Noah Chadwick, 21, is another defenseman who hasn't been talked about nearly as much as he should. He isn't the flashiest D-man, and his job isn't to be a risk-taker or scoring blueliner like Borgesi, but at his young age, he's a leader in the D-corps, has a long reach, and is capable of pitching in offensively. The Saskatoon native has three goals and eight points in 14 appearances.
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