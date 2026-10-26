Maple Leafs NHL Prospect Roundup: Russian Defenseman Sent Down To Minors, Bilecki Gets First Goal

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Oct 26, 2026 2:52 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 2:52 PM
A Russian prospect gets sent down from the KHL to the minors, Alexander Bilecki nets his first goal of the season, and more in this edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL prospect roundup.
In the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been hot, winning four straight games and improving to a 7-4-2 record. They find themselves third in the Atlantic Division and eighth in the entire league.
In the weeds of the organization are the prospects of the franchise, playing in all different parts of the world and at different levels. So we're making this a weekly stop for viewers to get an update on how the prospects in the Maple Leafs' system are doing.
This series will include regular updates from Toronto's top prospects, using our off-season prospects ranking as a soft guide.
Majority of statistics come from Elite Prospects.
SHL (Sweden)
Victor Johansson, D, Brynas
Victor Johansson still has yet to make an appearance in the SHL this season for Bryans. The team has seen 12 games so far this season, but the 20-year-old defenseman hasn't seen any action.
Johansson, a fourth-round pick by Toronto in 2024, played 10 SHL games last season with Leksands, recording three assists.
Mans Gudmundsson, D, Farjestad
Mans Gudmundsson, 18, has seen 10 of Farjestad's 12 games this SHL season. Drafted by Toronto this past year with the 76th overall pick in the third round, Gudmundsson hasn't registered a point, but he's been in the regular rotation for the team leading Sweden's top league.
Tinus Luc Koblar, C, Rogle
Tinus Luc Koblar started the campaign with three assists in his first four games, but hasn't found the scoresheet since. He's now gone through eight games in the season and is still looking for his first goal.
Koblar was drafted by the Leafs in 2025 with the 64th pick in the second round.
VHL (Russia)
Yaroslav Fedoseyev, D, Chelmet
After 16 games in the KHL, scoring one goal and one assist on the way, 18-year-old Yaroslav Fedoseyev was sent down to Chelmet in the VHL, the second tier of professional Russian hockey. In two VHL appearances, he's accumulated a plus-two rating without getting on the scoresheet.
The young defenseman was selected 161st overall in the sixth round of the 2026 draft by Toronto.
NCAA
Ethan MacKenzie, D, Univ. Of North Dakota
The 20-year-old defenseman Ethan MacKenzie hasn't scored in the past two games for the University of North Dakota. The team started with a 4-0-0 record but has dropped their last two contests, both against the Minnesota Golden Gophers to a 5-3 score.
The 2026 third-round pick (69th overall) has one assist in six NCAA games this season.
Zach Olsen, RW, Colorado College
Zach Olsen, selected with the 73rd pick in the third round of the 2026 draft, is finding a scoring groove with Colorado College in the NCAA.
He's put up points in three of his last four outings, including a two-assist performance on Friday against the Air Force Falcons. The 18-year-old has one goal and four points in six games this year.
WHL
Cooper Williams, C, Saskatoon Blades
Cooper Williams continues to be the highest-scoring junior prospect in the Maple Leafs' system. The 18-year-old isn't setting the world alight in the WHL, but he's scored six goals and 16 points in 12 games with the Saskatoon Blades.
Drafted in the fifth round with the 158th pick this past summer, Williams has found the scoresheet in all but one game this season and is on a four-game point streak.
OHL
Brody Pepoy, LW, Saginaw Spirit
Brody Pepoy remains consistent following his hat trick and four-point night on Oct. 16. Rounding out his season so far, the 18-year-old, selected 169th overall in the sixth round in June, Pepoy has seven goals and 14 points in 13 games for the OHL's Saginaw Spirit.
Harry Nansi, RW, Owen Sound Attack
Harry Nansi has picked up the pace after a very slow start to the season for the Owen Sound Attack. After just four points in his first eight games (three of those points in the season opener), the 19-year-old has put up two goals and six points in his last four appearances.
Drafted 153rd overall in the fifth round in 2025, Nansi now has four goals and 10 points in 12 games, looking to push that pace even higher down the road.
Tyler Hopkins, C, Guelph Storm
It's clear what you're getting out of Tyler Hopkins in the OHL. The 19-year-old is a consistent, dual threat in terms of scoring and setting up teammates. In 11 games, he has eight goals and 15 points for the Guelph Storm.
Selected in the third round with the 86th pick in 2025, Hopkins is second on the team in goals and on pace to score 40-plus goals and reach 90 points.
Alexander Bilecki, D, Kitchener Rangers
After a strong and consistent start to the season, Kitchener Rangers defenseman Alexander Bilecki has scored his first goal of the campaign.
The 18-year-old, drafted 60th overall in the second round in June, found the back of the net and added an assist in the Rangers' last game against Hopkins' Storm. He now has 14 points in 13 games.
AHL's Toronto Marlies
The Toronto Marlies have dropped their last two games on the weekend, both against the Rockford IceHogs, after securing a win on Wednesday against the Hamilton Hammers, beating them for the fourth straight time this year.
Toronto's top scorers cooled off slightly, with Brendan Brisson recording three assists in the past three contests. The 25-year-old is tied for the team lead in scoring with 13 points in nine games, along with Logan Shaw. Also, they're both tied for third among the league's leading scorers.
Aside from the two at the top, Luke Haymes has been emerging as a consistent performer. The 23-year-old center has recorded a point in all but one game this season for the Marlies, totalling seven points in eight games. He missed Toronto's last game with a lower-body injury, but is labelled day-to-day by the team.
On the back end, Vinny Borgesi leads defensemen in scoring with five points in six appearances. Ben Danford is back in full swing after missing a game earlier in the season, with three assists to his name, and leads the team in plus-minus with a plus-three.
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