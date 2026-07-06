Maple Leafs Owner MLSE Closing In On 100 Percent Ownership Off The Club: What Does It Mean For The Team Moving Forward?

While the NHL’s rigid salary cap structure means Rogers cannot simply outspend the rest of the league on the ice, MLSE has long established its competitive advantage by flexing its financial muscle outside the cap. Under a single, unified ownership banner, that advantage is poised to become even more pronounced. Conversely, the club could become prone to strategic cost-cutting; reports have surfaced that the Toronto Blue Jays may be folded into other MLSE sports properties as Rogers seeks broader investment across its sports and media portfolio.