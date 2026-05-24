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Maple Leafs Prospect Easton Cowan Displays Clutch Playoff Moment In Marlies' Dramatic Game 5 Victory cover image

Maple Leafs Prospect Easton Cowan Displays Clutch Playoff Moment In Marlies' Dramatic Game 5 Victory

Andre Leal
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Andre Leal
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Updated at May 24, 2026, 22:49
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Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan came up huge for the AHL's Toronto Marlies, scoring the game-winning goal in a do-or-die Game 5 of the third round, with 12 seconds remaining in the contest.

The Toronto Marlies are advancing to the Eastern Conference final of the AHL's Calder Cup playoffs, and in the most dramatic fashion possible.

Left winger Easton Cowan is the hero for Toronto as he scored the game-winning goal with 12 seconds remaining in the third period, sending the Cleveland Monsters home.

The Marlies ended the do-or-die Game 5 with a 3-2 victory, moving on from the thirdround of the playoffs to pay a visit to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the Eastern Conference final.

This season marks the first time the Marlies advance to the third round of the AHL's post-season since the 2018-19 campaign, when Sheldon Keefe was coaching the team.

Cowan's heroic goal marks his second goal of the series against Cleveland, and he now has four goals and eight points in the Calder Cup playoffs. 

Though the 21-year-old wasn't having the hottest of series against the Monsters, Cowan came through for the Marlies when his team needed him most.

The Toronto Marlies had a big win in Game 4 against the Cleveland Monsters to force the North Division final series to a distance with Game 5 on Sunday. Here are three players who must step up for the Marlies in Sunday's do-or-die contest
thehockeynews.comThree Maple Leafs Prospects Who Must Step Up For Do-Or-Die Game 5 In Calder Cup PlayoffsThe Toronto Marlies had a big win in Game 4 against the Cleveland Monsters to force the North Division final series to a distance with Game 5 on Sunday. Here are three players who must step up for the Marlies in Sunday's do-or-die contest

The Monsters led for the majority of Sunday's game. But the Marlies crawled back into the contest, thanks to a one-timer from captain Logan Shaw with 4:30 left in the third period, tying the game at 2-2.

From there, Cleveland continued to push and had a number of threatening opportunities, but Toronto was able to prevail.

On Cowan's game-winning marker, Jacob Quillan picked up the puck behind the Monsters' net and threw a blind backhand pass to the slot for Vinni Lettieri.

Maple Leafs second-round pick Tinus-Luc Koblar is having a tournament for the ages, nearly leading underdog Norway to a stunning upset over a star-studded Canadian roster at the 2026 IIHF Worlds.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs Draft Pick Tinus-Luc Koblar Impresses, Nearly Helps Norway Upset Canada at IIHF WorldsMaple Leafs second-round pick Tinus-Luc Koblar is having a tournament for the ages, nearly leading underdog Norway to a stunning upset over a star-studded Canadian roster at the 2026 IIHF Worlds.

Lettieri fanned on two tries at shooting the puck on goal. But the puck fell to Cowan's stick waiting at the side of the goal, and he buried the puck into the empty net.

This is a huge moment for Cowan in his young career, pulling through for his team in the most delicate of moments. No matter how far the Marlies will be able to go in this AHL post-season, he can take this experience with him when he rejoins the Toronto Maple Leafs' roster next season.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto will be on Wednesday, and will be a best-of-seven series.

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Easton CowanToronto Maple LeafsToronto MarliesAHL
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