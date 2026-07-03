Maple Leafs Re-Sign Vinni Lettieri, Sign 3 More Depth Players To New Contracts

This is where the contract structure gets interesting. According to PuckPedia, McWard has signed a straight one-way contract carrying an $875,000 annual average value. The 25-year-old right-handed defenseman split time in the Islanders system last year, getting a brief three-game look in the NHL. Giving a one-way designation to a player who will likely battle for a depth or Marlies spot shows Toronto sees a real upside in his puck-moving abilities—or at least wants to make him a more seamless option to carry on the main roster.