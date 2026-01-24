Maple Leafs React To Craig Berube's New Career-High In Stitches After Gym Accident

Just because Craig Berube hasn't played in the NHL for the last 23 years doesn't mean he can't still set new career highs.
The Toronto Maple Leafs head coach established a new career-high in stitches needed after a gym accident on Thursday. Coming into the rink on Saturday, he still wouldn't reveal what exactly happened to cause the cut to his head and the black eye.
Berube did, however, disclose how many stitches he received for the cut.
"Close to 50, I think they said, or something like that," said Berube on Saturday afternoon, still sporting a shiner to his left eye.
"I can't really remember," Berube continued. "I mean, not close to that, though."
Despite looking worse for wear, Berube is feeling good. He said he spoke to a good friend of his on Saturday morning, which made him feel a bit better about the situation that caused the bumps and bruises.
"He was a real good NHL player. He did the same thing I did [in the weight room]," Berube laughed, "so I actually feel better. Put a smile on my face today."
Did the player come out looking like Berube?
"His more was his teeth and stuff," the head coach said.
It was Friday morning when Berube revealed the gym accident to his players. He expressed that they loved it: "especially when I told them what happened."
Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Oliver Ekman-Larsson reacted to Berube's injuries on Saturday afternoon.
"I'm sure it looks a lot worse than it feels for him," Matthews smiled. "I mean, he's obviously pretty tough. But, yeah, it was pretty crazy coming to the rink yesterday and seeing that. Obviously, a very tough customer, so I'm glad he's all right."
Ekman-Larsson added with a grin, "I mean, we knew he's a tough guy. But yeah, that's impressive. That's a good scar. But I'm just happy that he's doing good...
"I think we all know that he's a tough guy, and it takes probably more than that to keep him down."
Aside from his players, Berube says the reactions to his injuries are normal.
"Well, I think everybody, like, they're worried, you know, like, what happened and all that," he said. "I mean, it doesn't look very good. But just, I'm fine, though. But it's like, yeah, it was not a smart thing I did. But it is what it is."