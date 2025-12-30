Maple Leafs Recall Two From Marlies As Team Deals With More Injuries To Key Players

Injuries are building up within the Toronto Maple Leafs again.

Toronto was inching towards full health after Chris Tanev returned last week from an upper-body injury, which had him out for a month and a half. However, now he and Dakota Joshua will miss Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils due to injury.

Tanev is dealing with a lower-body ailment, while Joshua has an upper-body injury, the Maple Leafs announced on Tuesday morning. Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision as he deals with a lower-body injury, too.

Matthews went to the Maple Leafs' dressing room before the second period ended on Sunday night, after blocking a shot from Detroit Red Wings forward Moritz Seider. He returned for the final frame and played the rest of the game, which turned out to be a 3-2 overtime loss.

It's believed Tanev picked up his injury in the final minutes of the game against the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs are awaiting more information, but according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Tanev could be out for an extended period.

As for Joshua, he remains in Detroit after picking up a kidney injury at some point on Sunday evening, which head coach Craig Berube described as pretty rough.

'It's Got Blood And Everything': Dakota Joshua’s Kidney Injury The Latest In A Series Of Awful Things That Have Impeded Maple Leafs Forward's Career

After overcoming a battle with testicular cancer, Dakota Joshua faces yet another hurdle as a kidney injury sidelines the player with no timeline for a return.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled Jacob Quillan and Matt Benning from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Quillan had been up with the Maple Leafs earlier this season and got into two games with the club. Benning returned from an injury in early December and has seven points in the last nine games with the Marlies.

Don't forget: William Nylander has missed the last game-and-a-half with a lower-body injury, which was suffered in the second period of Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators. He won't play on Tuesday and remains day-to-day.

Brandon Carlo continues to work his way back after having foot surgery on Dec. 3. After skating with the return-to-play staff earlier on Tuesday morning, the defenseman joined the Maple Leafs for the full morning skate. He also did this on Saturday morning before they played Ottawa.

Carlo could return sometime in early January, as the Maple Leafs provided a timeline of one month from the date of his surgery.

With Matthews, Nylander, Joshua, and Tanev not on the ice on Tuesday morning, the Maple Leafs made changes to their lineup:

Joseph Woll was in the home net and is the Maple Leafs' projected starting goaltender against the Devils. The 27-year-old has seven wins and a .915 save percentage through 12 games this season.