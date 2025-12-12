Maple Leafs Reveal Brandon Carlo Had Foot Surgery And When Will He Be Back?

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo will be out for a month after undergoing foot surgery.

Carlo hasn't been in Toronto's lineup since Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Kings due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old defender joined the Maple Leafs on their most recent road trip and had skated before having to return to Toronto on Dec. 1 after a setback.

Two days later, on Dec. 3, Carlo underwent foot surgery, which Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says has a recovery time of about a month. It's unknown how Carlo initially picked up the injury.

"I mean, at some point, he'll be able to get on the ice and skate," Berube added on Friday after an optional practice. "I don't know that timeline right now. It depends on the healing process, right?"

Carlo has two points and averaged 20:04 of ice time in 18 games this season.

The Maple Leafs acquired the defenseman from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline last season. Toronto sent Fraser Minten, a conditional 2026 first-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick to Boston. The Bruins also retained $615,000 of Carlo's $4.10 million salary.

The Maple Leafs are only paying the defenseman $3.49 million for the next season and a half.

Toronto is also dealing with injuries to Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (who could skate on Saturday), and Dakota Mermis, who took a knee from Tampa Bay Lightning forward Gage Golcalves on Monday night.

With Tanev, the veteran defenseman is getting a second opinion. He's been out with an upper-body injury since leaving a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on a stretcher on Nov. 1. Ekman-Larsson's injury isn't as serious as once thought, and he will test out his leg at Saturday's morning skate ahead of a game against the Edmonton Oilers. Mermis will be out for at least a month.

