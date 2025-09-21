    • Powered by Roundtable

    Maple Leafs Reveal Roster For First Preseason Game Against Senators

    Nick Barden
    Sep 21, 2025, 14:11
    The Toronto Maple Leafs have their roster set for their first preseason game against the Ottawa Senators.

    Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, Nick Robertson, Michael Pezzetta, and Easton Cowan are among the forwards travelling to Ottawa. Philippe Myers, Henry Thrun, Dakota Mermis, Marshall Rifai, Ben Danford, and William Villeneuve make up the defense.

    Artur Akhtyamov and Vyacheslav Peksa are the two goaltenders heading to Ottawa.

    Below is the full roster, from forwards to defense, to goalies:

    Matthew Barbolini
    Travis Boyd
    Easton Cowan
    Bo Groulx
    Luke Haymes
    Calle Jarnkrok
    David Kampf
    Vinni Lettieri
    Michael Pezzetta
    Jacob Quillan
    Nick Robertson
    Landon Sim
    Ryan Tverberg

    Ben Danford
    Dakota Mermis
    Philippe Myers
    Marshall Rifai
    Henry Thrun
    William Villeneuve

    Artur Akhtyamov
    Vyacheslav Peksa

    Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube will be with the group in Ottawa on Sunday, meaning he will not be addressing the media in Toronto after the non-playing group's practice. The Maple Leafs are set to take on the Ottawa Senators at 3:00 p.m., with the game on Sportsnet One.

    A few minor updates early from Toronto's practice: Max Domi (lower body) skated with the non-playing group on Sunday morning. Berube mentioned the day prior that the expectation was that he'd be on the ice. Domi hasn't skated with any group since the beginning of training camp.

    Nicolas Roy was also back on the ice on Sunday morning after missing Saturday's session with a lower body issue. Simon Benoit (upper body), however, did not skate on Sunday morning. Joseph Woll, who missed Saturday's skate with an illness, wasn't on the ice again for Day 4 of camp.

