Maple Leafs Reveal Roster For First Preseason Game Against Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs have their roster set for their first preseason game against the Ottawa Senators.

Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, Nick Robertson, Michael Pezzetta, and Easton Cowan are among the forwards travelling to Ottawa. Philippe Myers, Henry Thrun, Dakota Mermis, Marshall Rifai, Ben Danford, and William Villeneuve make up the defense.

Artur Akhtyamov and Vyacheslav Peksa are the two goaltenders heading to Ottawa.

Below is the full roster, from forwards to defense, to goalies:



Matthew Barbolini

Travis Boyd

Easton Cowan

Bo Groulx

Luke Haymes

Calle Jarnkrok

David Kampf

Vinni Lettieri

Michael Pezzetta

Jacob Quillan

Nick Robertson

Landon Sim

Ryan Tverberg



Ben Danford

Dakota Mermis

Philippe Myers

Marshall Rifai

Henry Thrun

William Villeneuve



Artur Akhtyamov

Vyacheslav Peksa

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube will be with the group in Ottawa on Sunday, meaning he will not be addressing the media in Toronto after the non-playing group's practice. The Maple Leafs are set to take on the Ottawa Senators at 3:00 p.m., with the game on Sportsnet One.

A few minor updates early from Toronto's practice: Max Domi (lower body) skated with the non-playing group on Sunday morning. Berube mentioned the day prior that the expectation was that he'd be on the ice. Domi hasn't skated with any group since the beginning of training camp.

Nicolas Roy was also back on the ice on Sunday morning after missing Saturday's session with a lower body issue. Simon Benoit (upper body), however, did not skate on Sunday morning. Joseph Woll, who missed Saturday's skate with an illness, wasn't on the ice again for Day 4 of camp.

