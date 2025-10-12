Maple Leafs Rule Steven Lorentz Out Against Red Wings As Uncertainty Remains Over Timeline For Winger’s Return

Steven Lorentz wasn't on the ice for Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Sunday after only playing three shifts in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The 29-year-old's final shift came midway through the first period. Lorentz dumped the puck in from the neutral zone before taking a hit up high from Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said after the game that Lorentz would be evaluated on Sunday.

Berube still didn't have an update following Sunday's skate ahead of another game against the Red Wings. The head coach reasserted that it's an upper-body injury and added that Lorentz is unlikely to be in the lineup against Detroit on Monday.

Is there a timeline on his injury?

"Not really," Berube said. "Doubtful for tomorrow."

Lorentz started the regular season off strong, tallying two assists in Toronto's home-opener win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He started the year on the fourth line alongside Nicolas Roy and Calle Jarnkrok.

He was in the same spot on Saturday night and helped the Maple Leafs score their first goal of the game. Lorentz cycled the puck up to Chris Tanev, who fired a shot on goal before Roy and Jarnkrok each got a smack at the puck before it went into the net. It was Jarnkrok's second goal in as many games.

With Lorentz out of the lineup, Toronto has tinkered with each of its four lines. Easton Cowan moved up to the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, and is projected to make his NHL debut in that spot on Monday.

DETROIT — Anthony Stolarz was arguably the Toronto Maple Leafs most valuable player on Saturday following a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Matias Maccelli was then shifted down to the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander, while Bobby McMann got moved to the third line with Max Domi and Nick Robertson. Dakota Joshua, Roy, and Jarnkrok make up Toronto's fourth line.

Lorentz is now the second player to be shelved with an injury. Scott Laughton is week-to-week with a lower-body injury after blocking a Moritz Seider point shot during the second-last pre-season game against the Red Wings.

