Why Craig Berube Is Confident Playing Easton Cowan On Maple Leafs' Top Line In NHL Debut

Early in Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, it looked like Easton Cowan would eventually make his NHL debut alongside Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz on the fourth line. That's not the case anymore.

After injuries to those two players, Cowan found himself at the opposite end of the lineup on Sunday with Toronto's top line, beside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. It appears he'll make his NHL debut there on Monday afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings.

"I feel confident. I feel like I'm ready for this," Cowan said on the eve of his NHL debut. "Just going to take it all in, enjoy it, and have some fun."

The 20-year-old has spent the opening days of the NHL regular season on the outside of the lineup. Laughton's lower-body injury during the second-last pre-season game shifted everything around, which, in turn, knocked Cowan out of the opening-night lineup.

With that being said, how did Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube decide on placing Cowan alongside Knies and Matthews?

"I think just him playing his game like he has been playing. He's a guy that's good down low in the offensive zone. I'd like to get that line some more possession down there, some more plays. (Cowan) does that stuff," Berube said.

"He's a great hounder, too. He gets on top of things, he's strong on pucks, hangs onto pucks, so that's why I made that switch."



The last week or so couldn't have been easy for Cowan, especially when it looked like — for most of Maple Leafs training camp — he'd be in the opening night lineup. But the young forward remained positive, understanding that his time would eventually come.

And it indeed did.

"He's a hungry guy. Obviously, he's wanted to play. But Cowboy works hard. He's prepared. He's done a really good job of all that stuff. And he's stayed positive," added Berube. "You know, he wanted to play, but just didn't get him in the first two games, and now he's got an opportunity. But, he's been really good in practice and worked really hard, and he's been focused."

There's more responsibility that comes with playing on Toronto's top line. He'll likely be on the ice for more defensive zone draws and will often face off against the team's top competition. In observing Cowan throughout training camp, Berube believes he's ready for that spotlight.

"I thought he did a good job defensively [in training camp and pre-season]. He's a smart player, he's got a good IQ, and just in practice, too, watching his reads and where he's positioned in the D-zone and things like that," Berube said.

"I mean, he's like anybody else, but he's got a good hockey IQ. I feel he anticipates well and reads plays well, and that's one of the reasons why I put him there."

Cowan mentioned on Sunday afternoon that he's happy the game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and not later in the day. There won't be much time for him to think too much about his NHL debut. Even if those thoughts creep into his mind, Cowan said the nerves likely won't be there.

"I feel like I've played in a lot of big games, so that's gonna help me. Obviously, not too nervous right now, just gonna try to enjoy it," Cowan smiled.

"Like everyone says, you only get it once, so just gonna try to enjoy it, get a good stretch in, enjoy the rest of the day, wake up early, and two o'clock games should be fun, so really excited."

Latest stories:

Maple Leafs Shuffle Lines After Steven Lorentz Injury; Easton Cowan Moved To Top Line

Former Maple Leafs Forward Ryan Reaves Scores Spectacular First Goal With Sharks

'We Let Our Foot Off The Gas': Maple Leafs' Max Domi Laments On Self-Inflicted Errors In Loss Against Red Wings