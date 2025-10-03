Maple Leafs Lines ‘Still A Work In Progress’ Ahead Of Regular Season Opener

Despite fielding what was likely their opening night lineup against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still finding their identity up front.

Head Coach Craig Berube admitted the final combinations are "still a work in progress," even though the team seemingly had four lines established ever since they pared down to one group at training camp. The Leafs played listlessly in the pre-season game, getting into penalty trouble in the second period and ultimately losing 3-1 to the Red Wings. The score, however, was immaterial, given that it was a pre-season game.

Following the loss, Berube expressed some disappointment in what he saw from different deployments.

“I mean, there was guys tonight working on lines and doing good things, but it wasn't the whole line at times,” Berube said. “I thought the (Auston Matthews) line in the first period looked really good. A guy like Bobby McMann tonight for me was skating and did a lot of really good things tonight. So you've got to have three guys on the same page working and doing the right things. You know, the Laughton-Lorenz-Cowan line has been good for me, all camp. So I still think it's a work in progress here, figuring it out a little bit”.

Berube has only had a few weeks of camp to find an optimal look up front. Mitch Marner's departure for the Vegas Golden Knights in the off-season created a void on the top line. The team has since seen a rotating door between Max Domi and newcomer Matias Maccelli to fill Marner's spot, while also trying to find roles for additional newcomers Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua.

The Leafs took 14 minutes in minor penalties on Thursday, which severely limited their time at 5-on-5. While many of the players who dressed on Thursday will likely sit out against the Red Wings on Saturday, there isn’t a lot of time between now and Wednesday’s regular season opener against the Montreal Canadiens to do a lot of tinkering.

The team may just have to stick with the looks they have until it’s evident that something needs to change.

Until then, it looks like, the Leafs lines, the way they have been, will be what you see for the opener.

“Come Wednesday, make sure that we're kind of firing,” Matthews said. “Just cleaning up little things and little habits”.

Latest stories:

Anthony Stolarz Makes 40 Saves And Other Takeaways From Maple Leafs' Pre-Season Loss To Red Wings

Maple Leafs To Honor Long-Time Play-By-Play Voice Joe Bowen With Tribute Game In December

Why The Maple Leafs Aren't Worried About Auston Matthews' Goal-Scoring Entering New Season