Maple Leafs' Scouting Director Reveals Plan For 2026 NHL Draft

Toronto Maple Leafs' director of amateur scouting, Mark Leach, discussed the organization's plan going into the 2026 NHL draft, the methods they'll use, and the preferences they have with the first overall pick and beyond.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a large responsibility in the upcoming 2026 NHL draft as they own the first overall pick.
The Maple Leafs' staff know how important it is to make no mistake with the first overall pick, as opportunities like this don't come around often, even if Toronto selected Auston Matthews first overall just 10 years ago.
GM John Chayka and director of amateur scouting Mark Leach understand the weight of the situation.
Chayka has travelled to Whitehorse to visit projected first overall pick Gavin McKenna to meet with him. And Leach talked about the extensive and careful plan the Maple Leafs will execute between the NHL scouting combine and the draft taking place on June 26 and 27.
Leach, who has been with the Maple Leafs organization for two years now, was a guest on the NHL Draft Class podcast and discussed how Toronto will tackle the first overall pick.
He was asked if the Maple Leafs will be locked in on who they want to take after the combine wraps up on Saturday.
"It won't be locked in," Leach said. "We will be discussing it. After this week, we'll be rehashing it.
Leach continued about how important it is for the Maple Leafs to really evaluate their options to make sure they get this first overall pick right.
Therefore, the plan for Toronto is not to rush the process or shut any doors too early when it comes to any selection they make in this draft.
"I think in a situation, you want to be able to take the time," Leach said. We have the time, so why not take it to dig back in and keep going over and making sure you're making the right decision for the organization?
"I think anytime you get the No. 1 pick, you have an opportunity to really help change your team," he said. "Those picks don't come along the way every year, obviously. I've been in this business 32 years, first time I ever had the No. 1 pick. ... But it does immediately help your organization take a step."
Leach was eventually asked if it's important to the Maple Leafs to draft a player who can jump right into the lineup for opening night of the 2026-27 season.
"No, it's not imperative," Leach said. "It doesn't have to be, it's not my decision to make, to be frank and honest. It's up to the GM and our coaching staff to make that decision. Our job as amateur scouts is to get the organization the best possible player."
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