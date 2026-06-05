Maple Leafs' Scouting Director Reveals Plan For 2026 NHL Draft

thehockeynews.com New Maple Leafs Assistant GM Judd Brackett's NHL Drafting History With Wild And Canucks The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Judd Bracket as an assistant GM on Monday, and he will oversee amateur and professional scouting. For the last 11 years, he's been the director of amateur scouting, split between the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild. Here is Brackett's history at the NHL draft.