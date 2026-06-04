Logo
Toronto Maple Leafs
Powered by Roundtable
Projected First-Overall Pick Gavin McKenna Reveals Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Visited Him In Whitehorse cover image

Projected First-Overall Pick Gavin McKenna Reveals Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Visited Him In Whitehorse

Andre Leal
5h
featured
680Members·5,003Posts
AndreLeal@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Projected first overall pick, Gavin McKenna, revealed that Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka travelled up to Whitehorse to meet him ahead of the NHL scouting combine and 2026 draft.

With the 2026 NHL scouting combine here and the draft coming up shortly, teams and GMs around the league are making their efforts to connect with the prospects that they're projected to select on June 26 and 27.

The situation is no different for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have the biggest honor of all at this year's draft with the first overall pick.

Toronto has the luxury of taking anyone they want with that first pick, including Gavin McKenna, who is very likely to be taken at the top of the 2026 draft.

To add to the possibility of McKenna being selected by Toronto, the youngster revealed that Maple Leafs GM John Chayka made the trip up to McKenna's hometown, Whitehorse, to meet him.

moreVideos

"Chayka, he ended up coming up to Whitehorse," McKenna said on the NHL Draft Class podcast. "I got to meet with him and had a really good conversation with him."

The 18-year-old was asked on the show if he was asked why the Maple Leafs should pick him with the No. 1 pick.

"I believe in myself, I believe in my abilities," McKenna said confidently. "I believe that what I did this year, going to college, I think it has prepared me very well for this upcoming year."

While new Maple Leafs GM John Chayka is taking calls on the No. 1 draft pick, moving it would require an overwhelming offer.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs Reportedly Listening To Calls On No. 1 Pick, But Likelyhood Of Moving It Is SlimWhile new Maple Leafs GM John Chayka is taking calls on the No. 1 draft pick, moving it would require an overwhelming offer.

McKenna is coming off his freshman year in the NCAA with Penn State University. In 35 games, he recorded 15 goals and 51 points, finishing fourth in the league in scoring.

His campaign with Penn State this past year comes after three seasons in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers. In his final year in Medicine Hat, McKenna scored 41 goals and 129 points in 56 appearances.

He's also coming off a World Junior Championship campaign where he averaged two points per game. In the 2026 tournament, McKenna scored four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in seven contests for Team Canada.

 See more of The Hockey News on Google — Save us as Preferred Source

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

John ChaykaToronto Maple LeafsGavin McKenna2026 NHL Draft
Latest News