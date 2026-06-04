Projected First-Overall Pick Gavin McKenna Reveals Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Visited Him In Whitehorse

Projected first overall pick, Gavin McKenna, revealed that Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka travelled up to Whitehorse to meet him ahead of the NHL scouting combine and 2026 draft.
With the 2026 NHL scouting combine here and the draft coming up shortly, teams and GMs around the league are making their efforts to connect with the prospects that they're projected to select on June 26 and 27.
The situation is no different for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have the biggest honor of all at this year's draft with the first overall pick.
Toronto has the luxury of taking anyone they want with that first pick, including Gavin McKenna, who is very likely to be taken at the top of the 2026 draft.
To add to the possibility of McKenna being selected by Toronto, the youngster revealed that Maple Leafs GM John Chayka made the trip up to McKenna's hometown, Whitehorse, to meet him.
McKenna is coming off his freshman year in the NCAA with Penn State University. In 35 games, he recorded 15 goals and 51 points, finishing fourth in the league in scoring.
His campaign with Penn State this past year comes after three seasons in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers. In his final year in Medicine Hat, McKenna scored 41 goals and 129 points in 56 appearances.
He's also coming off a World Junior Championship campaign where he averaged two points per game. In the 2026 tournament, McKenna scored four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in seven contests for Team Canada.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.