Marlies Coach John Gruden Lists Maple Leafs' Youngster Easton Cowan As "Questionable" For Game 3
After missing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final for the Toronto Marlies, Easton Cowan is listed as "questionable" by head coach John Gruden with an upper-body injury.
Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies left winger Easton Cowan has been labelled as "questionable" for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final.
Cowan had missed Game 2 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Marlies head coach John Gruden cleared the air on what the 21-year-old's status is.
"He's still questionable, upper body," Gruden told reporters after practice on Sunday. "If he's 100 percent, he'll be going. We want to make sure first and foremost that he's healthy. If he's healthy, he'll play, and if he's not healthy, at 100 percent, we'll keep him out for another game."
Though Cowan didn't feature in Game 2, and now potentially Game 3, he had a solid showing in Game 1, scoring a goal in Toronto's 4-2 victory.
With a 2-0 lead in the series, the Marlies don't seem to want to risk Cowan's health by rushing him back into action.
"From what I understand, he's going to give it a shot, and then we'll just see where he's at," Gruden said. "We're going to make sure he's 100 percent healthy, and if he is, he'll be in, and if he's not, hopefully it won't be long after that."
Cowan has played 14 games in these AHL playoffs. In that span, he's registered five goals and four assists for nine points, slotted as the fourth-highest scorer on the Marlies.
Regardless if Cowan is available for Game 3 or not, Gruden knows he has players who can step up with that 'next man up' mentality.
"I think (Landon) Sim has done a really good job, we've had (Borya) Valis in there," Gruden said. "You got to find out what works with each line. There's a lot to be excited about if (Cowan is) in, obviously a huge boost to us. But if he's not, it's next man up mentality, and it'll be someone else's opportunity."
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