Marlies Pay Tribute To Maple Leafs Draft Pick Rodion Amirov Following Emotional Calder Cup Victory
In the midst of their second Calder Cup celebration, Marlies GM Ryan Hardy surprised everyone by wearing Rodion Amirov’s No. 72 jersey, turning triumph into a deeply personal tribute.
On Friday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum, the Toronto Marlies defeated the Chicago Wolves 4-3 in Game 5, completing a 4-1 series victory and securing the franchise’s second championship in its history, the first since that unforgettable 2018 run. After entering the playoffs as a wild card, Toronto stormed through five rounds with a 16-8 postseason record, capped by a resilient comeback effort in the decisive game.
As the final horn sounded and the celebration erupted on the ice, players embraced, the Calder Cup was hoisted high, and confetti rained down on a jubilant home crowd. Yet amid the pure joy of the moment, one sight stopped several Marlies in their tracks.
General manager Ryan Hardy stepped onto the ice wearing a familiar white Marlies jersey bearing the No. 72 and the name “Amirov” across the back.
It was a spontaneous, heartfelt gesture that caught the room by surprise.
Goaltender Artur Akhtyamov, who anchored the Marlies’ run between the pipes and was a standout performer throughout the playoffs, immediately understood the weight of the moment. The 24-year-old Russian netminder, who shared the ice with Amirov while representing their country at the national team level during their junior careers, later reflected on the tribute
“It means a lot. He was my friend.”
Akhtyamov proudly held up the Amirov jersey while posing for the team photo with the Calder Cup.
For Akhtyamov, seeing Amirov’s number honoured during the highest point of his own professional career brought the night full circle. Akhtyamov, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round and same year as Amirov was selected 15th overall in 2020, went 15-7 with a 2.22 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and two shutouts in 22 playoff appearances to be named the Calder Cup MVP.
Marlies head coach John Gruden, still catching his breath from the emotional roller coaster of the series, offered his own measured approval when asked about Hardy’s decision to wear the jersey during the on-ice festivities.
“It’s pretty cool though. I’m glad he did that, that’s a great gesture. It’s really nice,” Gruden said.
Rodion Amirov’s journey with the Maple Leafs organization began with tremendous promise. Selected 15th overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the skilled, 6-foot-1 forward from Russia was viewed as a potential middle-six contributor with top-six upside. He possessed size, vision, and a competitive edge that translated well in the KHL, where he played for Salavat Yulaev Ufa. Amirov was expected to eventually make his way to North America and contribute to the Maple Leafs’ forward depth.
Those plans were shattered in 2022 when Amirov was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He fought bravely for more than a year, receiving treatment in both Russia and Germany. On August 14, 2023, at just 21 years old, Amirov passed away in Munich. The Maple Leaqfs and hockey world mourned the loss of a talented young player whose career, and life, had been cut tragically short.
In the immediate aftermath and in the years since, the Maple Leafs and their AHL affiliate have worked to ensure Amirov’s memory endures within the organization. One of the most visible and consistent tributes has been the presence of his No. 72 jersey in the Marlies’ locker room environments.
A white version hangs in the home dressing room at Coca-Cola Coliseum. A blue one is displayed at the Ford Performance Centre, the team’s practice facility in Etobicoke. Both serve as quiet, daily reminders of the teammate the players never got to suit up alongside, but whose presence still resonates through the organization’s culture.
Hardy’s decision to wear one of those jerseys during the Calder Cup celebration was the latest chapter in that ongoing remembrance, and perhaps the most public. It transformed a moment of pure athletic celebration into something more profound: a recognition that this championship belonged, in spirit, to those who wore it, even if it didn’t happen in an actual game.
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