Marlies Pay Tribute To Maple Leafs Draft Pick Rodion Amirov Following Emotional Calder Cup Victory

Rodion Amirov’s journey with the Maple Leafs organization began with tremendous promise. Selected 15th overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the skilled, 6-foot-1 forward from Russia was viewed as a potential middle-six contributor with top-six upside. He possessed size, vision, and a competitive edge that translated well in the KHL, where he played for Salavat Yulaev Ufa. Amirov was expected to eventually make his way to North America and contribute to the Maple Leafs’ forward depth.