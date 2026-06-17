Mitch Marner Opens Up On Mental Health Struggles, Reflects On 'Dark Times' During Maple Leafs Years

The 29-year-old, who opted not to re-sign with the Leafs last season, was traded to Vegas last July after a decade with the organization that drafted him fourth overall in 2015. He has long been one of the NHL’s most polarizing figures, particularly in the city he once called home. In Toronto, Marner was both celebrated as a generational talent and scrutinized under the unrelenting microscope that comes with being a core piece of a franchise starved for a Stanley Cup since 1967. Massive contract negotiations, social-media pile-ons after playoff disappointments, and the constant weight of expectations created an environment where, by his own admission, the game itself began to feel like a burden.