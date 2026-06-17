Mitch Marner Opens Up On Mental Health Struggles, Reflects On 'Dark Times' During Maple Leafs Years
Despite a Golden Knights heartbreak, Mitch Marner stripped the 'win-first' promise to candidly address the "dark times" comments following the Stanley Cup Final.
Even with the Stanley Cup Final now behind him and the Golden Knights’ championship hopes dashed, Mitch Marner chose to lift the curtain on a period he once said he would only discuss if his new team hoisted the Cup.
During end-of-season media availability Tuesday at City National Arena, the former Maple Leafs winger elaborated on comments he made earlier in the postseason about enduring “dark days” comments he had conditioned on a Vegas victory during the Cup Final media day. The Knights fell short, but Marner spoke anyway, offering a raw window into the mental health challenges that shadowed much of his final five years in Toronto.
“Mental health is a super important thing to me. It really is,” Marner said. “I’ve been really trying to take care of my mental health probably for the last five years or so. There were some really dark moments there when the thought of playing hockey was really tough, honestly, in a lot of ways. It was just kind of a dark vibe, a dark hole in a way. I’m very thankful that I had people around me.”
The 29-year-old, who opted not to re-sign with the Leafs last season, was traded to Vegas last July after a decade with the organization that drafted him fourth overall in 2015. He has long been one of the NHL’s most polarizing figures, particularly in the city he once called home. In Toronto, Marner was both celebrated as a generational talent and scrutinized under the unrelenting microscope that comes with being a core piece of a franchise starved for a Stanley Cup since 1967. Massive contract negotiations, social-media pile-ons after playoff disappointments, and the constant weight of expectations created an environment where, by his own admission, the game itself began to feel like a burden.
Marner credited the support system that helped pull him through—family, close friends, and teammates both past and present. He has previously spoken about stepping away from social media as a necessary step in protecting his well-being, a move that drew its own share of criticism from fans who interpreted it as avoidance rather than self-preservation.
What made Tuesday’s comments particularly noteworthy was the context in which they arrived. On media day ahead of the Cup Final, Marner had been asked about those same “dark times” and indicated he would only expand on them “in the coming weeks” if the Golden Knights won the championship. They did not. Yet, when Golden Knights beat writer Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal followed up Tuesday, specifically asking Marner to elaborate on the earlier remark, the forward did not dodge the question.
Marner’s candor comes at a time when the NHL is still grappling with the visibility of mental health issues in the sport. His willingness to speak publicly, even after a painful loss and without the “win-first” condition being met, drew praise from some quarters as a step toward normalizing these conversations. Others, particularly among the Leafs fanbase that watched him leave as a restricted free agent and then excel in a lower-pressure market, viewed the timing and framing with skepticism, wondering aloud whether the narrative would have sounded the same had Vegas won.
Throughout his Toronto tenure, Marner delivered spectacular regular-season production, multiple 90-plus point campaigns, dynamic playmaking, and a two-way game that made him one of the league’s most complete forwards. But the playoffs told a different story in the eyes of many supporters. Repeated early exits, coupled with the team’s inability to advance past the first or second round during his prime years alongside Auston Matthews and the rest of the core, fueled a narrative that the group lacked the mental fortitude or leadership to win when it mattered most. Marner’s name was often at the center of that discussion.
The trade to Vegas was framed by some as an escape from that pressure cooker. In his first season with the Golden Knights, Marner’s numbers sagged early as he found an identity with a new team. During the playoffs, he was the NHL’s leading point-getter with 29 in 24 games. He was a shoo-in to win the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoffs MVP had the Golden Knights won the Cup. The move to Vegas appeared to rejuvenate him. Off it, he now says, the work of maintaining his mental health remains ongoing.
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