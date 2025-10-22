NHL Moves Three Maple Leafs Games To Allow Blue Jays Fans To Watch World Series With Less Conflicts

With the Toronto Blue Jays getting ready to compete in the World Series for the first time in 32 years, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to move the start times of their games to accommodate Toronto sports fans.

The NHL announced on Wednesday that the start times of three Maple Leafs games beginning with Friday's game on the road against the Buffalo Sabres being moved from 7:30 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

The Maple Leafs will move their home game on Saturday against the Sabres to 5 p.m. ET resulting in an earlier start for Toronto on Hockey Night in Canada in a seemingly unprecedented move.

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Flames vs. Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, originally scheduled for 6:15 p.m. ET will now begin at 6 p.m. ET.

The first and third games still represent some sort of overlap with the World Series games starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Hockey News reported late on Tuesday that there was progressing on moving the start time of Saturday's game significantly to have fans watch both games.

Earlier this season, the Maple Leafs moved their game against the Detroit Red Wings from 4 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET to avoid a conflicted with Game 2 of the Blue Jays' ALCS series with the Seattle Mariners.

