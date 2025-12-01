Oliver Ekman-Larsson Avoids Injury Scare, Could Tie A Maple Leafs Franchise Record Vs. Panthers: 'No Pressure'

The Toronto Maple Leafs can take a moment to exhale.

During the third period of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Oliver Ekman-Larsson went to the dressing room with an upper-body injury and didn't return. Despite several people saying he'd be alright after the game, there were still questions about whether Toronto would lose another defenseman to injury.

It wasn't only that; Ekman-Larsson's first-period goal against the Penguins put him one game closer to Maple Leafs history. He has tallied a point in nine straight games for Toronto and is one game away from tying the franchise record for the longest point streak by a defenseman.

The record was set by Tom Kurvers, who had points in 10-straight games during the 1989-90 season.

So there was a bit of relief when the defenseman stepped onto the ice for practice on Monday afternoon in Florida. He returned to the same spot he played on Saturday night, alongside Morgan Rielly on the top defense pairing.

"Nothing major," Ekman-Larsson said when asked what kept him out of the third period against Pittsburgh. "Yeah, I'm not giving much there, but I'm fine. I'm feeling good. So just taking care of the body and making sure that it was all good."

Ekman-Larsson has been one of Toronto's top-producing players this season. The 34-year-old has registered four goals and 16 assists through 25 games this season, all while averaging 20:46 of ice time.

His 20 points are tied with Rielly for the most among Maple Leafs defensemen. Even at his age, Ekman-Larsson is playing a strong two-way game.

"Yeah, he's got a full package that way," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube.

"He likes to be physical and get involved. And obviously, he has the ability to shoot pucks and make plays, which he has. He's done a great job for us. Like I talk about, he's a selfless player. He does what we ask of him, where to play, right side, left side. He does a lot, and it's been very good for a while now."

Not only is he among the top in points for Maple Leafs defensemen, but Ekman-Larsson is also first for points among Swedish-born defenders. The second spot belongs to Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who has five goals and 18 points in 27 games.

Ekman-Larsson chalked up his strong start to the season to shooting the puck more and moving his legs. He added that the number of points he puts up doesn't creep into his mind much and that much of his focus is on helping the Maple Leafs win hockey games.

But did Ekman-Larsson know on Monday that he was one game away from a franchise record, and that he could do it against his former Florida Panthers teammates?

"No, I didn't know that. Thanks for telling me," he laughed. "No pressure."

