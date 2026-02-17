Logo
Toronto Maple Leafs
Patrick Marleau’s Son Makes OHL Debut And Longtime Maple Leafs Fans Are Suddenly Feeling Ancient

As Landon Marleau follows in his father Patrick’s footsteps by making his OHL debut with the Kingston Frontenacs, a whole generation of hockey fans is suddenly feeling the weight of time.

When the Kingston Frontenacs announced on Monday that Landon Marleau---the son of the NHL all-time leader in games played---would make his Ontario Hockey League debut, a generation of fans immediately felt old. The 19-year-old son of former San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patrick Marleau was called up from his Junior 'A' club, the Wellington Dukes, and suited up in Kingston's 3-2 loss to the Brantford Bulldogs.

Before the game, Marleau was sporting a shiner he presumably received in a recent game with the Dukes. The 6-foot-1 center was invited to the San Jose Sharks' development camp last summer, where his father served as a coach. The jump to major junior should no doubt help the player carve out his own career.

Given that Patrick is just 46 and suited up with the Leafs as recently as seven years ago, seeing Landon suit up has made many Leafs fans feel the passage of time. Speaking of Landon, the player has 21 goals and 18 assists in 36 games with the Dukes, certainly earning the call-up. Given his massive improvement over last year with the Powell River Kings of the BCHL, there's new debate as to whether or not Landon can forge a path to the NHL and establish a legacy outside of his father's accomplishments.

After the game, Landon spoke to Fronts' team website about the experience, playing his first game against the of the best teams in the OHL in the Bulldogs.

"I thought we played decently. I think there were some time periods where we were struggling, but I think that we came out with a bit of a push decently," Marleay said. "So it wasn't totally bad, but it's definitely a different game compared to the OJ (OJHL), like just all around."

Every path to the NHL is unique, and perhaps Landon will find his way. However, it could be a while yet. If he does make it, imagine how old you will feel then.

The elder Marleau originally signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Leafs as a 38-year-old back in 2017. He was later traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in the summer of 2019 as a salary dump. The Leafs traded a first-round pick to the Hurricanes along with Marleau, who was subsequently bought out of the final year of his deal. The Hurricanes eventually selected forward Seth Jarvis with the pick acquired from Toronto.

