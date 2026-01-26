'Probably A Little Chirping': What The Maple Leafs Expect When Facing Each Other In Winter Olympics

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will have a lot of hockey to watch during the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, in just under three weeks.
You'll, of course, have the Canadian games circled on the calendar; every hockey fan likely will. But eyes should also be on Auston Matthews with Team USA, and both William Nylander and Oliver Ekman-Larsson with Sweden.
"It’s gonna be interesting, I haven’t done that in a while now," Ekman-Larsson told reporters on Monday after practice of having to face Matthews, via Sportsnet's Anna Dua.
"Obviously, I’ve got mixed feelings… It’s gonna be a challenge… Unbelievable player, lucky I have him on my team for most of the year. There will probably be a little chirping going on."
Ekman-Larsson is playing in his second Olympics; he represented Sweden at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. A younger defenseman back then, Ekman-Larsson and Sweden won Silver after falling to Canada 3-0.
"I think it was a great experience, but also kind of a weird one. We were kind of in a bubble," said Ekman-Larsson, after he was named to Sweden's 2026 team in early January.
"But I think just from that experience going into this year and this Olympics, I think you can bring that with you. It's a short tournament and you've got to be prepared right away when you land there. So it's fun, but also an experience that I will bring with me and share with the team and make sure that we are ready to go when it's done."
Ekman-Larsson has been arguably Toronto's most important defenseman this season. He's one of two players (John Tavares being the other) who've appeared in all 52 games this season.
In that span, Ekman-Larsson leads all Maple Leafs defensemen with eight goals and 31 points.
Matthews and Nylander are each representing their nations at the Olympics for the first time. Both were preliminary selections from their respective countries and knew they were going to the Winter Games in June.
Each also played in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year.
"It's exciting," said Matthews of the Olympics in early January. "You get a look at Canada's team and some of the other teams that are coming out, I mean, it's exciting."
Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 25 goals through 46 games this season. His 42 points place him fourth among Toronto's players. Despite being injured, Nylander leads the pack with 17 goals and 48 points in 37 games.
There was some concern that Nylander's groin injury could jeopardize his participation in the Olympics. However, the 29-year-old spoke to reporters on Monday and said he's expecting to return to Toronto's lineup sometime on their four-game road trip, which begins on Jan. 29 in Seattle.