Maple Leafs Reportedly Listening To Calls On No. 1 Pick, But Likelyhood Of Moving It Is Slim
While new Maple Leafs GM John Chayka is taking calls on the No. 1 draft pick, moving it would require an overwhelming offer.
The Toronto Maple Leafs won the lottery on May 5 that vaulted them to the first overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft. For a franchise that missed the playoffs and is navigating a critical offseason under new general manager John Chayka, that No. 1 pick represents both opportunity and leverage.
According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Chayka isn’t slamming the door on trade discussions involving the top pick.
“Not that the Maple Leafs are intent on moving the No. 1 pick, but new general manager John Chayka also isn’t hanging up the phone if and when teams call,” LeBrun said.” Why would he? If a team steps up in a meaningful way with the kind of package that helps the Leafs get back in contention, Chayka will at least listen, according to league sources.”
LeBrun added that he thinks it’s unlikely they will move the No.1 pick.
Chayka, hired in early May alongside senior executive advisor Mats Sundin, stepped into a challenging situation. The Leafs endured a disappointing 2025-26 campaign that ended without postseason hockey for the first time in 10 years. Auston Matthews’ future remains a focal point, with meetings already underway to gauge the captain’s view of the club’s trajectory. The No. 1 pick offers a chance to inject elite young talent or use it as a massive trade chip.
My Take: The Bar Is Extremely High
In my view, unless a team blows Chayka away with an offer that genuinely transforms the Leafs’ competitiveness for next season and beyond, it’s difficult to envision this pick leaving Toronto. The organization has suffered through early playoff exits and now a missed postseason. A top prospect, potentially a dynamic forward or defenseman depending on final scouting rankings, provides long-term foundational value that’s hard to replicate.
Trading away the No. 1 pick would require a haul including proven NHL contributors, additional high picks, and perhaps a young building block who fits Toronto’s timeline. Even then, the risk of buyer’s remorse is real. History shows that top draft picks, when developed properly, often become cornerstones. Look at recent No. 1s who have reshaped their franchises.
Chayka’s background adds intrigue here. The 36-year-old executive, previously with the Arizona Coyotes, earned a reputation for analytics-driven decisions and bold moves during his earlier tenure. He’s not afraid to think outside the box, but he also understands the intense scrutiny that comes with the Maple Leafs job.
Matthews’ situation looms large over everything. Reports indicate positive early dialogue, but the superstar and his camp are watching how the front office navigates this pivotal offseason. Retaining the No. 1 pick and using it wisely could send a strong message that the Leafs are committed to building a legitimate contender, not just patching holes.
Of course, the draft is a month away and much can change. Scouting meetings will intensify, offers will be evaluated, and the coaching search will provide further clarity. Chayka has emphasized diligence and collaboration in his early comments.
For now, the smart money says the No. 1 pick stays put. Toronto finally caught a break with the lottery win. Cashing it in would demand something extraordinary, something that doesn’t just look good on paper but materially improves a roster still featuring elite talent but searching for the right supporting cast and identity.