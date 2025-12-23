Report: Maple Leafs' Brad Treliving And Craig Berube Not At Risk Of Being Fired After Marc Savard's Departure

The Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly won't be making any more management changes following Marc Savard's firing on Monday evening.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Toronto general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube will remain in their posts despite a disastrous start to the season, where they find themselves dead last in the Eastern Conference.

Savard was in charge of the Maple Leafs' power play, which has been dreadful to begin the year. Once in the upper echelon of the NHL on the man-advantage, Toronto now find itself at rock-bottom with a 13.3 percent success rate (12 goals on 90 opportunities) on the power play.

Friedman added that with how close Savard and Berube were (before Toronto, the two were on the St. Louis Blues' coaching staff during the 2019-20 season), the Maple Leafs' head coach "fought in support of his assistant as the mad-advantage struggles mounted."

However, something had to be changed, and Savard was the one to go.

Along with Berube on the bench, Toronto has assistant coaches Mike Van Ryn and Derek Lalonde. Van Ryn was brought in July 2023, a few months after the Maple Leafs hired Berube, while Lalonde was recruited this past summer after associate coach Lane Lambert departed the club.

Why The Maple Leafs Fired Assistant Coach Marc Savard

Savard has been in charge of the Maple Leafs' power play since June 2024.

The Maple Leafs don't want to make any more hurried decisions before being prepared, Friedman continued, and that Toronto's number-one concern is finding a spark for captain Auston Matthews, who's on pace for 36 goals this season.

He currently has 14 goals through 30 games, with three of them coming on Toronto's struggling power play. The 28-year-old has 23 points, and only four have come on the man-advantage.

The Maple Leafs have one more game — against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday — before their three-day holiday break, from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26. Toronto will return on the 27th and play a back-to-back against the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings, before facing the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 30.