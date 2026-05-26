Report: Maple Leafs 'Working Through' Possible David Carle Hire, Bruce Cassidy Remains Out Of The Picture
Elliotte Friedman has provided a soft update on where the Toronto Maple Leafs stand with new head coach candidates in David Carle and Bruce Cassidy.
While there appears to be no rush, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to search for a new head coach since Craig Berube was fired earlier in the month.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided a soft update on where the Maple Leafs stand with coaching candidates, specifically David Carle and Bruce Cassidy.
Guesting on Donnie & Dhali, Friedman didn't have much to report on where Toronto stands with the potential hire of former Vegas Golden Knights bench boss Cassidy.
He has said before that he doesn't believe the Maple Leafs and Cassidy will be a fit this off-season, and reiterated that on Monday's show.
"I think Bruce Cassidy's stock is still good," Friedman started. "But I'm not convinced that Cassidy is going to end up in Toronto."
Not only does he not see a potential marriage between the Leafs and Cassidy, but Friedman is also unsure whether the two parties have connected in any way.
"I don't even know that the Maple Leafs have asked (the Golden Knights) to talk to him, to be honest," Friedman briefed.
From there, the conversation shifted to Carle, who is currently the head coach of the Denver University Pioneers of the NCAA and has been the bench boss for the past eight seasons. Not to mention, the 36-year-old has been part of the Pioneers' coaching staff since 2008-09, according to eliteprospects.com.
Some have drawn lines between Carle and the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche are on the brink of being swept by the Golden Knights, and there have been suggestions that Carle could be eyeing an eventual coaching change in Colorado.
Friedman was even asked about that on Donnie & Dhali. But keeping focus on the Maple Leafs, Friedman reported that he thinks Toronto is interested in him.
"I think everybody's trying to gauge what the possibility is really," he said. "I do think Toronto wants to make Carle at least think about them, and see if they can do that."
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