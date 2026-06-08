Report: Oilers Preparing To Hire Former Maple Leafs Coach Mike Babcock Pending NHLPA Approval

Babcock coached the Maple Leafs for five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20. After his tenure in Toronto, there were reports that he asked Mitch Marner, a rookie at the time, to provide a list of players ranked from hardest-working to least hardest-working. With that list, Babcock then shared the results with the rest of the team, putting Marner in an awkward and embarrassing spot.