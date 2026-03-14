'I Figured It Was Severe': Maple Leafs React After Auston Matthews' Season Ends With Knee Injury

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‘We Should Have Had 4 Guys In There’: Maple Leafs Snap Losing Skid, But Craig Berube Criticizes Team’s Initial Reaction to Auston Matthews Injury

Despite snapping an eight-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Ducks, the Maple Leafs face a somber reality as captain Auston Matthews suffered a lower-body injury on a controversial hit that left head coach Craig Berube questioning his team’s initial lack of response.