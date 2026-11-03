‘Something Wasn’t Connected’: Dakota Joshua Explains Core Injury That Delayed Start To Season And How He Overcame It To Spark Maple Leafs

“I knew it was bad,” Joshua said Monday after practice, reflecting on the moment the injury occurred in a game. “I did not know that it was going to take so long to recover from. And just being that area, like, I went to non-surgery also. It was just a lot of rehab. And then some days I did feel I thought I was back. And then it was kind of just ups and downs, ups and downs until, like I thought I was going to go through camp and then getting out there and getting at that pace and speed realizing that I wasn’t there yet.”