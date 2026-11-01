3 Standouts From Game #16: Maple Leafs 4, Canucks 2

What really stands out about Buium's game on Saturday is that he logged over 20 minutes of even-strength ice time. This meant that Manny Malhotra trusted him enough to give him additional ice time as his partner; Luke Schenn only logged 9:41 at even strength. If this team is going to be successful in the future, they need Buium to keep taking steps forward, with Saturday being a positive development despite not ending up on the scoresheet.