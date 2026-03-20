'Still Got It, Like Her Dad': Troy Stecher's Dog, Phoebe, Steals Show At Maple Leafs Fan Day

As the Toronto Maple Leafs walked off the ice following their first Leafs Fan Day, Troy Stecher's pup, Phoebe, a nine-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, waited patiently outside the team's dressing room.
"Two-for-two!" Stecher shouted as he stepped foot in front of the cameras on Thursday following Leafs Day at Scotiabank Arena.
What was he talking about?
Well, his pup was coming off a second-straight win against his teammates' dogs in an ice race.
Just over a year ago, Phoebe won the Ruff Ruff Relay at the Edmonton Oilers' skills competition, earning herself a trophy and a boatload of goodies, which she ate while on the podium.
So, when Stecher was asked about her competing at Leafs Fan Day, it was a no-brainer. He had to say yes.
Competing in the timed challenge along with Phoebe were Banksy and Pablo (William Nylander's dogs), Sunny (Nick Robertson's dog), and Zoey (Matthew Knies' dog).
Phoebe went first and got over the finish line in eight seconds. Next were Banksy and Pablo, who finished with a time of 11 seconds. Sunny got close to Phoebe, getting to the end in nine seconds.
Knies' dog, Zoey, walked over to the Maple Leafs' bench while it was her turn. She clocked in at 20 seconds.
Steven Lorentz, who's good friends with Knies, had a good chuckle about Zoey's performance on Thursday afternoon. "(Knies) spent a lot of money trying to train that dog," Lorentz laughed. "Not Zoey's best performance.
"I babysat Zoey a few times, and she's usually a pretty good listener, but clearly she didn't want to run to Kniesy today."
Phoebe received a gift basket full of treats for her second straight win. What will she do with all the winnings?
"Maybe we'll open a treat bag and give her a treat here or there," Stecher said. "But she's on a strict diet, so keep it to one."
Stecher got Phoebe during his rookie year in Vancouver, which would've been sometime during the 2016-17 season. Clearly, she's a well-travelled dog, having stopped with Stecher in Vancouver, Detroit, Arizona, Edmonton, and now, Toronto (as well as Madison, Wisconsin).
That's likely why she beat out the other Maple Leafs' dogs on Thursday.
"Proud dad," Stecher smiled. "She's a beast."
"She's in her element, man," he continued. "Bernese Mountain Dog [on] ice. She's happy out there... She's still got it, just like her dad."