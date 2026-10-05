'That Line Could Do It Better': How Maple Leafs Coach Jim Hiller Thinks Second Line Can Improve, Players On What's Gone Wrong

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 5:47 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 5:47 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs' second line has room to improve considering the personnel. Here's what head coach Jim Hiller believes the line needs to do better, and what John Tavares and William Nylander think the trio can improve on.
There has been a focus on the Toronto Maple Leafs' second line, made up of Gavin McKenna, John Tavares and William Nylander.
It's only been three regular-season games so far for that trio and the rest of the team, but that line in particular has room for improvement considering the talent that it consists of.
There has been some scoring from that line. Nylander is the joint team leader in scoring with three points, along with Easton Cowan. Tavares is yet to score his first goal of the season, but does have a pair of assists. And McKenna is the only player in Toronto's top-six forward group without a point.
What also stands out about that line is that they have the lowest plus-minus rating of any line on the team after the first three games of the year.
McKenna is last on the team in plus-minus, as the rookie is the only player to have a minus-three rating. Tavares and Nylander are tied for the second-lowest rating at a minus-two, as is Nick Paul.
"I think you know we're trying to establish more of an offensive game down below the goal line and not just be one and done," Nylander said after Monday's practice. "I think that's what happened a few times. I mean, I think defensively, we've given up some. They got some fluky goals, shooting it through a couple screens and stuff like that. So, I mean, still want to stay tight there."
Therefore, there have been flashes of some good, but the numbers say there should be much more. Tavares added that his line can sustain more pressure in the offensive zone, and how to build to that.
"Well, just continuing to improve the process through all three zones," the veteran said. "The way you got to execute, and obviously spend less time in your own zone, and when you have to defend and doing a good job there, and obviously with the pace and execution through the neutral zone, and sometimes having to get on the forecheck and how you have to earn pucks back, and you know playing on that half of the ice, or you know being able to get pucks back instead of having to come two hundred feet constantly can go a long way. And then once you do get possession, just our execution and our puck support and how we're playing off one another."
Tavares and Nylander have been linemates for multiple years, but with this being McKenna's first year in the league, and obviously on that line, there's some getting used to still.
"I mean, look, I think we've had some good chances and been moving the puck a few shifts," Nylander said, defending his line's production and play so far. "So I mean, it takes some time, but I mean, I feel in practice and through training camp, it's been there. And obviously, when it becomes a game, it's a little bit different. So, but we just want to keep building off of that."
Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explained a specific area that the second line could improve on, and it's something that has been worked on in practice.
"That line probably could do it better than they have… It's just (getting) a little closer together in the O-zone," Hiller said. "We all are winning our battles, having three guys close and bringing some pucks, you know, to the dirty areas a little quicker. So I think that'll be a focus for not just them but everybody."
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For McKenna specifically, he's not the strongest player on the ice, which is common among 18-year-old rookies. In fact, he's one of the lightest players in the NHL at 164 pounds. With that, there is an adjustment to the way he can play. He won't always be able to hold onto the puck along the walls given the size, strength and experience he goes up against on a daily basis.
"Well, he's just going to have to understand when he can turn back, when he'll have to just put the puck in, and how maybe one of his linemates get it for him if he's in a tough spot," the bench boss said. "So, those are just things that every player, their first time in the league, those are the things you got to work through and figure out. And I just know that nobody will figure him out, or he'll figure him out as quickly as anybody else because he just has that hockey sense. So, it's not a situation where we can tell him, 'hey, in this moment, in that moment,' he'll just feel it, and he'll get it done."
"It's a different challenge for him, feeling his way through that," Tavares said of McKenna going through his first handful of NHL games. "Continuing to support him through it, and that's on me and Willy (Nylander) to help him out."
Despite no points on the board yet for the Maple Leafs' first overall pick from this past draft, his teammates believe he's still in good spirits.
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"I think he's good," Tavares said. "I think his smile and the joy, being at the rink every day has been excellent. Playing in the National Hockey League, and now you're living on a daily basis and just trying to settle into that flow of what you got to do and what you've done your whole life of just getting ready to play and compete and find ways to impact the game. So, a matter of time before you just really see him do some things that are pretty special. And it's what made him, you know, first pick."
He also noted that he's been great away from the rink and having him at his place.
"I'd like to think, hopefully, it's been good for him, just being around my family and just being able to get away from it when he's at home and just being able to relax," Tavares said. "And you can tell, really well-raised, tremendous values, very humble, very respectful. Whether it's just getting to know each other or talking about the game, it's been a lot of fun for myself too."
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