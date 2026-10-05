'That Line Could Do It Better': How Maple Leafs Coach Jim Hiller Thinks Second Line Can Improve, Players On What's Gone Wrong

"Well, just continuing to improve the process through all three zones," the veteran said. "The way you got to execute, and obviously spend less time in your own zone, and when you have to defend and doing a good job there, and obviously with the pace and execution through the neutral zone, and sometimes having to get on the forecheck and how you have to earn pucks back, and you know playing on that half of the ice, or you know being able to get pucks back instead of having to come two hundred feet constantly can go a long way. And then once you do get possession, just our execution and our puck support and how we're playing off one another."