Why The Maple Leafs Have Been So Strong On The Penalty Kill Despite One Miscue Against The Senators

"I think our energy's been good," Teddy Blueger said. "But I think just like everything, it's a bit of a process. You need more reps to kind of speed up the reads and get the chemistry going and get all together on the same page. Even pre-season, it felt like we didn't really have that many kills to really go off of. So I think there's still kind of like a period of adjustment and guys getting used to each other, getting used to the new system. And I think once you kind of get that dialled in, I think we got a chance to be better and make quicker reads and be more aggressive."