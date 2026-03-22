'That's A Cop-Out': Maple Leafs' Craig Berube Calls Out Another Player Following Loss To Senators

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‘We Need A Big Save There ’: Craig Berube Questions Joseph Woll After Maple Leafs Allow 78 Shot Attempts In Loss To Hurricanes

While Joseph Woll weathered a 78-shot-attempt storm from the Hurricanes, head coach Craig Berube made it clear that "pretty solid" isn't enough when the Maple Leafs need a game-breaking save. But is he right?