'We Got Decisions To Make': Why Maple Leafs' Craig Berube Believes Easton Cowan Is Ready For The NHL

Easton Cowan had the goal of making the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp this year, and he might've just accomplished it.

The 19-year-old wrapped up his pre-season on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings, playing 19:10, the third-most ice time among Maple Leafs forwards behind Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok.

Cowan has played in five of Toronto's six pre-season games during training camp. Despite Cowan not scoring in any of those matchups, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube regularly raved about the young forward's game.

After every game and practice, it appeared more likely that Cowan had locked in a spot on Toronto's opening night roster. David Kampf going on waivers and clearing on Saturday afternoon was another sign that he might make the team ahead of their season-opener on Wednesday.

But how does Cowan feel his training camp went?

"I felt like throughout camp I got better and better each and every day. Obviously, the numbers weren't there, but I felt like I played a good 200-foot game," he said on Saturday night. "I felt really good with my game and I know if I keep working in practice on my shot, eventually the chances will go in. So yeah, I felt like I had a really good pre-season."

There was likely one lineup spot up for grabs on the Maple Leafs when training camp opened a few weeks ago. With Scott Laughton's injury, a second opportunity has opened. Cowan's likely done enough to take up one of those openings.

However, the regular season is different from games during training camp. It's real. And your opponents are going to give you everything they have on any given night. Nevertheless, does Berube believe Cowan is ready for the next step?

"Yeah, I think he is," Berube answered swiftly on Saturday night.

"I mean, we got decisions to make, but I think he showed us enough that he is ready. I mean, he's got a motor on him. Just constant work and he's got a high IQ, and I like him a lot."

Cowan says he came into this training camp with a different mindset. "Just a free mindset," he added. "I felt like I did a good job of that, not worrying too much. And I felt like it led to good hockey for me...

"I'm learning what it takes to be a pro, learning what helps my body, how to recover, how to prepare for a game, so I'm getting better at that. Just looking to keep getting better each and every day."

The Maple Leafs will have a day off on Sunday before preparations begin for the club's home opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Cowan, who can bounce between the NHL and AHL without going through waivers, could very well be in the lineup for that game.

As a Maple Leafs fan growing up, what would that mean to him?

"It would mean everything. That's what you dream of as a kid. So yeah, we'll see."

