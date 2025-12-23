‘There Isn’t A Disconnect’: Brad Treliving Reaffirms Support For Craig Berube Following Dismissal Of Assistant Coach Marc Savard

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving threw another vote of confidence behind head coach Craig Berube following the dismissal of an assistant coach. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Treliving discussed the departure of Marc Savard while fielding questions regarding the team’s current slump. For the second straight media availability, the GM was vocal in his support for Berube.

“I support Craig fully,” Treliving stated.

The Maple Leafs dismissed Savard on Monday after the club’s power play plummeted to a league-low 13.3 percent. Given the team's significant underperformance this season, it is evident management felt compelled to act. However, questions linger as to whether this coaching change is substantive enough to help the club moving forward.

“One of the narratives coming out there is a disconnect between the coach and I," Treliving said of his relationship with Berube. "There isn't a disconnect. We all have to be better. We all recognize that. But I think we've got a real good coach. We've got to just continue to work together with the players and find our way out of it”.

Report: Maple Leafs' Brad Treliving And Craig Berube Not At Risk Of Being Fired After Marc Savard's Departure

Savard was relieved of his duties by the Maple Leafs on Monday evening after the team's power play got off to a disastrous start.

Despite the team's visible struggles at 5-on-5, Treliving emphasized that the failing power play has cost the team critical points in the standings. While that may be true, the team’s underperformance currently spans all areas of the ice.

Regardless of these struggles, Treliving noted that he is not currently looking to part with assets, stating that the team is not yet “turning the page on the season”. This stance apparently includes keeping the roster's core intact; when asked point-blank if Auston Matthews had requested a trade, the GM indicated no such move was in the works.

Why The Maple Leafs Fired Assistant Coach Marc Savard

Savard has been in charge of the Maple Leafs' power play since June 2024.

The Maple Leafs now prepare to host the Penguins this afternoon. Calling the matchup a "must-win" is an understatement for a club reeling through a difficult stretch, currently sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-15-5 record.