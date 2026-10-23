'They're Dogs': How Maple Leafs' Fourth Line Stepped Up Massively In Win Over Rangers

thehockeynews.com

'Maybe Even Better Than That': Maple Leafs' William Nylander Believes Auston Matthews' Level This Season Could Be Higher Than His 70-Goal Chase

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has been off to a hot start this year. He's tied for second in the league in goals and points, and William Nylander thinks his level this season might be higher than when he was chasing 70 goals.