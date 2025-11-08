Under Very Different Circumstances, Fraser Minten And Alex Steeves Get Ready For First Revenge Games Against Maple Leafs

As a few of the Toronto Maple Leafs skated on Saturday morning ahead of a game against the Boston Bruins, two familiar faces peered out from the corner of the opposing team's end, behind the glass.

Former Maple Leafs Fraser Minten and Alex Steeves watched on as some of their past teammates whipped around inside Scotiabank Arena.

"It was weird. I'm used to them on this side," said a grinning Nick Robertson, who has plenty of experience being teammates with both players.

Saturday night will be the first time both Minten and Steeves will play the Maple Leafs since departing their former club earlier this year.

Minten was moved to the Bruins at the trade deadline last spring, along with a conditional first-round pick, in exchange for defenseman Brandon Carlo. Steeves departed the organization this summer in free agency, signing a one-year, $850,000 contract with Boston on July 1.

"Yeah, it's a little strange, coming back on the other side and stuff," said Minten, who's developed a full-time role early in Boston. "But you feel the excitement that you felt when you were a Leaf. Like, the big game, it's going to be a big stage, that kind of thing."

Steeves, two stalls over, who was called up to the NHL this morning, echoed the same sentiment.

"Some of the best years of my life, honestly," Steeves remarked.

"I still text with some of my buddies, mainly from the Marlies, every day. I never expected to get so close with guys... Four years on one team is a long time at this level, and really just made some unbelievable friends and teammates, staff members.

"I love this city. Good food, good people, and all that stuff. I absolutely loved being a Marlie and loved being a Leaf, and it's good to be back. It feels weird going back to the hotel and not my apartment right now, but it's going to be a good night."

Minten, drafted by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, looks back on his time in Toronto with a lot of positivity. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut with the club on Oct. 11, 2023, against the Montreal Canadiens, and even lived with John Tavares for a chunk of time that year.

At some point on Saturday night, the two former teammates will likely meet each other in the faceoff circle.

"It'll be tough, I know that for sure, but it'll be cool," Minten smiled. "He's obviously a legend of the game at this point, and cool to see all the success he's still been having...

"He's the master still, so we'll see. But I'll do my best."



The young forward has two goals and three assists through 16 games this season with a 51.5 percent success rate in the faceoff dot.

Steeves had quite a different path to the NHL with the Maple Leafs. He signed as a free agent out of college in 2021 and spent most of his time in Toronto with the Marlies. Through four seasons in the organization, Steeves appeared in just 14 NHL games and scored three points (one goal, two assists).

He started this season with the AHL's Providence Bruins, tallying eight points in his first nine games. With the AHL club being in Cleveland, Steeves had to get a car service on Friday afternoon to Toronto.

The 25-year-old played 256 games with the Marlies, scoring 108 goals and 116 assists for 224 points. He holds the Marlies record for goals and points, which he achieved in his final season with the organization.

Despite not having much runway in the NHL during his time in Toronto, which was likely frustrating, Steeves departed the organization on good terms.

"It was my first time being eligible to be a UFA, and I absolutely wouldn't trade my four years here for anything," he said.

"I grew so much as a person, as a player, played for two different regimes, all that kind of stuff. Ultimately, I just decided that I wanted to see what kind of other opportunities were out here. Because I wasn't able to break in here. There's no bad blood or anything. I only have good things to say about Toronto. But ultimately, the Bruins presented me an opportunity, and it's something I felt comfortable with."

Minten will center the Bruins' third line between Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic. Steeves joins the second line, playing alongside Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson. Boston is second in the Atlantic Division and is on a five-game winning streak.

"It's really fun to play every night and contribute to stretches of wins like we're on right now," Minten said. "It's a good feeling to feel like you're a part of the team at a full-time rate at this point, so it's been really fun."

Whenever a former player rolls into Toronto for the first time, everyone expects them to have a "revenge game". Given Steeves' time in the Maple Leafs' organization, going up and down countless times throughout the four years, could this be his revenge game?

"Yeah, I mean, I guess it's whatever you want to call it," he smiled. "I'm just really happy to be here. It's obviously my first call-up of the season, and it's not about me tonight. It's about hopefully getting two points."

