Watching 13 Maple Leafs Games Just Got More Expensive For Non-Rogers Subscribers

Canadian fans with neither Sportsnet+ nor cable do not get a $13 upgrade path. They have to buy the full streaming service. Standard Sportsnet+ is $29.99 a month or $249.99 a year right now and rises Sept. 22 to $34.99 monthly and $269.99 annually. Premium, which adds out-of-market games, moves from $42.99 to $44.99 a month and from $324.99 to $344.99 a year. Over a seven-month regular season, that is well over $200 before tax just to keep those 13 Monday Leafs games on the screen, on top of whatever they already pay Amazon for Wednesday nights and TSN for other regional windows.