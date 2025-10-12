'We Beats Ourselves': Maple Leafs Coach Craig Berube Details Brutal Second Period In Loss Against Red Wings

DETROIT — The Toronto Maple Leafs fell to the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 at Little Caesar's Arena on Saturday night.

Despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead after one period, the Leafs looked helpless in the middle frame, giving up 31 shot attempts in the second period to the Red Wings, who took advantage with three unanswered goals from Marco Kasper, Lucas Rayment and Patrick Kane.

Although Max Domi tied the game in the third period, Detroit prevailed with the next three goals, including two from an empty net. But the game shouldn't have gotten to that point.

"I thought we started off fine in the second, but then we didn't close anything off in our zone," Berube said. "Spent too much time in our zone. They eventually capitalized. We tired ourselves up because we three-quarter-iced ourselves in the second period. That cost us the hockey game."

Berube elaborated further about the high-quality backdoor chances Detroit had in the second period. With those backdoors.

"Yeah, that's the result. But, you know, saying that, we've got to take care of those seams. We know that they like them, and we didn't do a good enough job there either. But, you know, for me, that's a difference in a hockey game right there.

Berube continued his postgame medial availability addressing the status of Steven Lorentz.

"We'll have to evaluate him tomorrow,"

On Anthony Stolarz' effort (29 saves on 33 shots

"Yeah, he was good. Very good, you know. So, you know, until we want to value the importance of second period how you need to play them, that's what can happen."

Fourth line adjustment with Lorentz out and any residual impact it had in the game?

"We're shuffling around. I used different guys there. And they ended up getting another goal with William Nylander with them. So, third period I thought we came out and we were in the game. We took a penalty there that was unnecessary. We didn't need to do that either. But, you know, we had a good PP going and took a penalty. We beat ourselves, in my opinion. Not that Detroit didn't. They played well. But we were right there with them, got the lead. And, you know, we came out in the second and didn't play the way we should have played.

Domi being asserted by shooting more (scored Toronto's third goal)

"He's been shooting. I thought he had a good game. You know, shot the puck, pretty direct. You know, scored a nice goal, had a chance to put another one in, missed the net, but I thought he had a good game."

What the long change of the second period a factor in the performance?

Well, no. I mean, that's part of hockey, right? It's all the time. But if you don't, you know, exit your zone and get pucks into the other zone with getting fresh people out there, it's hard. So I think that one shift, (Brandon)Carlo might have spent three minutes out there on that shift. So, like, it's just stuff like that. We've got to work a lot harder in second periods of managing the game, you know, exiting our zone. You know, we had the puck twice on two goals on our tape, and guys, we're just standing and watching the guys instead of working to get out of your zone. That's really the game for me."

Latest stories:

Steven Lorentz Exits Maple Leafs Game Against Red Wings With Upper-Body Injury

‘Good For The City’: Maple Leafs Embrace Schedule Shift for Blue Jays Playoff Run

Why Easton Cowan Will Not Play For Maple Leafs Against Red Wings, Lineups And Where To Watch