'We Get In Our Own Head': What's Got The Maple Leafs' Second Line In A Slump?

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Nov 11, 2026 7:04 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 7:04 PM
Updated Nov 11, 2026 7:07 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs' second line has been particularly struggling. Here's what's been going wrong, specifically with William Nylander and John Tavares together.
The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in quite the slump, dropping their last four games, all at home and in regulation. One negative, standout aspect of this stretch has been the team's second line, predominantly William Nylander, as well as John Tavares.
Alongside that duo have been Ryan Tverberg in their last game, Gavin McKenna, or even with Tavares on the left wing and Nick Paul in the middle.
No matter how many times Leafs head coach Jim Hiller adjusted the line, it doesn't seem to be playing very well.
He, as well as Tavares and Nylander, touched on why each of them hasn't been their best, and what they can and should be doing better.
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"I think just when we had some breakdowns that were just too big, and then just being a little bit sharper, executing with our puck plays," Tavares said after practice on Wednesday. "Like I said, winning a few more battles a little bit better on just how we hound the puck, earn pucks back, just making it difficult to play again. So yeah, we can be a lot better."
"Yeah, obviously we're having some issues winning games right now," Nylander said. "But I think we're working and competing, and it's tough going through a stint like it is right now."
Nylander is coming off his worst performance in quite some time. In Toronto's 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, the 30-year-old finished the outing with a minus-four rating and didn't register a single shot on goal in 15:54 of ice time.
thehockeynews.com'We Are What We Are': Head Coach Jim Hiller Faces Brutal Reality Check With Struggling Maple LeafsThe Toronto Maple Leafs are 8-10-2 to start this season, which is worse than last year's record after the first 20 games. Head Coach Jim Hiller and his team are facing a brutal reality check as the team continues to struggle at home.
Also, Nylander leads the NHL among forwards for being on the ice for the most goals against at even strength with 25.
Despite his lack of influence on the game in a positive way, the right winger isn't too worried about that night.
"Yeah, last night is just one of those nights where that's just what happens," he said. "Just want to, you know, focus on the next game."
"Been trying to support him as best I can, really," Hiller said of Nylander's game. "I think he's trying. I think what happens to, I think, a lot of us is we get in our own head a little bit. And he wants to do well for the team. His heart's in the right place. He knows he's not playing his best. That's obvious, and he wants to. And we just got to help him try to clear it out and just free himself and get him out there just skating and playing. So I think he's maybe overthinking a little bit right now. That's what I see."
As for Tavares' game, he's made three appearances since returning from his lower-body injury that kept him out for three weeks. He hasn't scored a point and has been a minus-six in total, with five shots on goal.
"Well, I don't think it's fair to evaluate John coming off a month-long injury," Hiller said. "I don't think that's fair at all. I think they're probably not spending enough time in the offensive end. And, to me, if you don't spend time in the offensive end, you spend time in your own end. When you spend time in your own end, sooner or later, bad things are going to happen. If you look, their numbers are down this year for their O-zone time. And when you're in your own zone, whether it's defensemen, forwards, wingers, bad stuff happens. They've just been in there for too long."
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