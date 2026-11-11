'We Get In Our Own Head': What's Got The Maple Leafs' Second Line In A Slump?

"Been trying to support him as best I can, really," Hiller said of Nylander's game. "I think he's trying. I think what happens to, I think, a lot of us is we get in our own head a little bit. And he wants to do well for the team. His heart's in the right place. He knows he's not playing his best. That's obvious, and he wants to. And we just got to help him try to clear it out and just free himself and get him out there just skating and playing. So I think he's maybe overthinking a little bit right now. That's what I see."