‘He’s Got to Be a Driver’: Maple Leafs' Jim Hiller Needs More From William Nylander Amid Team's Struggles

Through 19 games, Nylander has 11 goals and 22 points. Eight of those points have come on the power play. At five-on-five, the Leafs have controlled just 44.3 per cent of shot attempts with him on the ice, ranking near the bottom of the league among forwards. They have been outscored 18-13 in those minutes and generated only about 40 per cent of expected goals. He has also been on the ice for more five-on-five goals against than any other Toronto skater this season, despite starting a high percentage of his shifts in the offensive zone.